Dhoni over Pietersen as Ultimate XI panel picks batsmen 3-5

Shoaib Malik, Kevin Pietersen, and Babar Azam were all given the axe as the SportsMax Zone panel and Zone team homed in on the Ultimate XI T20 batsmen 3-5.

After much heated debate, two legendary Indian players Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were selected alongside South African smasherAB de Villiers as the players to go forward. The specialist included cricket analyst Kerry Scott, regional umpire Chris Taylor and sports columnist Zaheer Clarke.

For the most part, Kohli and de Villers were universal picks with the battle for the third spot coming down to Dhoni and Pietersen. Taylor tried to make the case for Pietersen, pointing to a strike rate of 141.51 and an average of 37.93 in T20 international cricket. He found no support, however, from either his fellow panelist or the Zone team, with exception of Lance Whittaker who was the lone voice joining him in his quest to advance the case of the South African-born Englishman. Some of the issues presented, in the case again Pietersen, stemmed from what was described as his overall lack of consistency, as compared to the others on the list.

Fans, called Fanalysts have a 30% weighted vote on who makes SportsMax’s Ultimate XI T20 team, with the SportsMax Zone having another 30% of the vote. The panel of experts’ vote will count for 40% of the overall votes.

Today the team will turn its attention to sorting through the list of quality bowlers.