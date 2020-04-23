UltimateXI

UltimateXI Profile: Daniel Passarella

By Sports Desk April 23, 2020
UltimateXI Profile: Daniel Passarella

Outside of being one of the greatest defenders of all time, Daniel Passarella was also a proficient goalscorer. At one point he was football's top-scoring defender, with 134 goals in 451 matches, a record subsequently broken by Dutch defender Ronald Koeman.

In 2004, Passarella was named one of the 125 Greatest Living Footballers at a FIFA Awards Ceremony. As one of the pillars of the Argentine national team, he eventually captained the side during the 1978 World Cup held in Argentina, becoming the first of his countrymen to lift the trophy.

During the qualifying rounds of the 1986 World Cup, Passarella contributed to the goal which ensured Argentina's qualification in the final minutes of their match against Peru, assisting teammate Ricardo Gareca.  

Full name            Daniel Alberto Passarella

 

Date of birth          25 May 1953 (age 66)

Place of birth         Chacabuco, Argentina

Height   1.73 m (5 ft 8 in)

 

International team

1976–1986       Argentina  70  (22)

Honours

FIFA World Cup: 1978, 1986

Footballer of the Year of Argentina: 1976

FIFA World Cup All-Star Team: 1978

 

FIFA World Cup – 2 appearances

 

Winner                1978 Argentina

 

Winner                 1986 Mexico

 

 

Club Career

1971–1973       Sarmiento 36  (9)

1973–1982       River Plate 226       (90)

1982–1986       Fiorentina  109       (26)

1986–1988       Internazionale 44  (9)

1988–1989       River Plate 32  (9)

Honours

River Plate

Primera División (6): 1975 Metropolitano, 1975 Nacional, 1977 Metropolitano, 1979 Metropolitano, 1979 Nacional, 1980 Metropolitano, 1981 Nacional

 

Individual

Footballer of the Year of Argentina: 1976

FIFA World Cup All-Star Team: 1978[18]

FIFA 100: 2004[19]

Golden Foot Legends Award: 2015

