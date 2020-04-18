BestXI

BestXI: Caribbean football’s dreamteam

By April 18, 2020
BestXI: Caribbean football’s dreamteam

The Caribbean has created smatterings of truly talented footballers, and if, like the West Indies cricket team, there could be a combined unit, the sky would be the limit for where this side could go. A place at the World Cup once every four years, for instance, would be almost a certainty.

But what would that side look like? Granted, these players haven’t all played in the same era and so maybe a West Indies football team is a little bit of a stretch. But it is still very interesting to see what the best XI playing team of Caribbean footballers would look like. SportsMax’s editorial team argued about this extensively and we decided to pick a 3-4-3 formation, featuring the best players the Caribbean has ever seen. Tying this list down to XI, especially bearing in mind that each position is tied to just one person, makes the undertaking gargantuan. But here goes the effort, as usual, tell us who we missed.

 

BestXI

Forwards

Walter Boyd (Jamaica)

Jamaica’s Walter Boyd is arguably the best footballer the country has ever produced, though his statistics do not back up the claim. He scored 19 goals for the Reggae Boyz in 66 appearances and also had stints with the Major League Soccer’s Colorado Foxes and Welsh club, Swansea City. For Swansea, Boyd was a popular player but was plagued by injury, forcing his release after a couple years on the sidelines. Boyd was a substitute in Jamaica’s only appearance at the World Cup in 1998, showing signs of real brilliance with the ball at his feet. During the qualifiers over the preceding years, Boyd was instrumental in getting the Caribbean side to CONCACAF’s final round of qualifying but was then passed over for the well-travelled Deon Burton. Despite his seemingly underwhelming statistics, no Caribbean defender wanted to face Boyd, who had a knack for embarrassing them with sublime ball skills. His ability to shoot with both feet and pick out great passes also made him a nightmare for backlines. In a game against Argentina in 1998 at the World Cup, Boyd, having just come off the bench, collected a throw and proceeded to nutmeg, famous defender Roberto Ayala. And again, against Mexico during the qualifiers, Boyd dribbled past a couple of defenders before sending goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa the wrong way. The goals have become stuff of legends.

 

Stern John (Trinidad and Tobago)

Trinidad and Tobago’s Stern John is the country’s all-time leading goalscorer, notching an impressive 70 goals from 115 caps. Of international goalscorers, John sits a more than respectable seventh and leads CONCACAF. John was powerfully built and even when not scoring, and that was not often, he was a handful. He had an incredible instinct for goal and was very direct, exchanging the flair that Caribbean forwards were more known for, in exchange for efficiency. He was fast and notoriously hard to track off the ball. He headed well, had a powerful shot and was arguably the most complete forward the country had produced.

He was well travelled, playing for 17 clubs all told, nine in the England.

 

Dwight Yorke (Trinidad and Tobago)

Dwight Yorke is the most successful player to come from the Caribbean, having spent 10 years with Aston Villa, scoring 97 goals, before moving on to form a famous partnership with Andy Cole at Manchester United. Silverware came for Yorke, who lead the English Premier League in goals in 1998, helping them to a famous treble. Yorke’s international career was not as glittering as his club career though, the forward scoring 19 goals in 74 appearances. Yorke’s genius was in his ability to read the game, understanding where to be, when and being completely aware of the position of whichever strike partner he played with. His awareness meant some of his goals and some of those he assisted with, were beautiful to watch. Later in his career he would move to midfield with his ability to pass the ball coming in very handy.

 

Midfielders

 

Russell Latapy (Trinidad and Tobago)

There aren’t very many who will disagree that the best Caribbean player to ever play the game is Russel Latapy. The little magician was a crowd favourite in Trinidad and Tobago but the same was also true for their rivals in Jamaica, where Latapy had a stint with top-division team Port Morant United. As an international, Latapy was also brilliant for Trinidad and Tobago, playing no small part in a spell of dominance for the Caribbean side that included regional titles and finally a World Cup berth in 2006. Latapy came off the bench in that World Cup and at 40, looked quite at home on the park, showing experience and awareness that told of the class he once wielded on the field. Latapy enjoyed stints with Academiaca, Porto, and Boavista in Portugal before moving to Scotland where he plied his trade with Hibernian, Rangers and Dundee United. He would also play for Flakirk, Caledonia AIA and Edinburgh City. All told, Latapy played in 494 professional games around the world and scored 92 goals along the way.

 

Theodore Whitmore

Theodore Whitmore is a legend of Jamaican football and is now the coach of the Reggae Boyz. He was one of the first players to be called so, a Reggae Boy, and shared in the country’s joy of a solitary World Cup victory, a 2-1 win over Japan in which he scored two goals. The silky-smooth midfielder looked unlikely with his slim frame and slow way of moving on the ball, but he was a genius at keeping the ball, expressing incredible composure and a trademark drag during his dribbles that kept the opposition off balance. In a Gold Cup game against Brazil that ended in a draw, defender Junior Baiano tried to stop Whitmore three minutes from time as the midfielder profited from a counter and had a full head of steam. Baiano thought he had him covered until Whitmore’s little drag left him flat footed. A forearm across the face and a red card were Baiano’s only responses to stop Whitmore from going through on goal. But rarely was Whitmore every hit, incidentally, the wirey midfielder finding all kinds of ways of getting out of challenges unscathed.

 

Rodney Jack (St Vincent and the Grenadines)  

Rodney Jack stood out for St Vincent and the Grenadines whenever he was on the park. He was one of those players that could show his class even while everything around him was falling apart. Standing at five feet seven inches, Jack played as a striker for club but as a midfielder for country. His ability to score goals from outside the box was a real asset, and his intent to attack first, even in the face of more organized opposition was refreshing. Jack played for Torquay United, Crew Alexandra, Rushden & Diamonds, Olham Athletic, Waterford United, Southport and Nantwich. He was the first player from St Vincent to pick up a professional contract, opening the doors for others from the tiny Island nation pairing.

 

Fitzroy Simpson (Jamaica)

Fitzroy Simpson is one of the first set of English-born Jamaicans to make the decision to play for the Reggae Boyz. A diminutive player, Simpson didn’t lose out too many times in a 50-50 tackle, but more importantly, he was deep-lying midfielder who could make mid to long-range passes with incredible accuracy. That ability allowed the Reggae Boyz to be able to turn defence into attack with some amount of efficiency and regularly he would catch defenders napping with little chips and dinks, the equivalent of scything open attacks with throughballs. Simpson rarely lost the ball and all without making too much fuss. He controlled the pace of the game and seemed forever involved all over the field. Simpson had stints with Swindon Town, Manchester City, Bristol City, Portsmouth, before short spells with Heart of Midlothian, Walsall, Telford United, Linfield, Havant & Waterlooville and Eastleigh. He would earn 43 caps for the Reggae Boyz.

 

Defenders

Ricardo Gardner

At 18 years old Ricardo Gardner played a World Cup game against Croatia, playing a perfect cross to Robbie Earle to register Jamaica’s first goal of the tournament. The rest, they say, is history. Gardner’s performances at the World Cup would not go unnoticed and the 18-year-old was picked up by Bolton Wanderers, who, at the time, were playing in England’s second division. They would eventually gain promotion and Gardner would begin a years-long relationship with the club in the competition’s top flight. Gardner was plagued with knee injuries for a number of seasons but was a sure pick whenever fit. The same was true for the Reggae Boyz, for whom he played 111 games and even managed nine goals from left-back. Gardner was an integral part of a system that used wing-backs as an outlet pass to create space and keep possession, a skill Gardner was very attune to. He was also so quick that his defensive work was often under-appreciated because he would intercept passes and snuff out danger.

 

Ian Goodison (Jamaica)

A hard-hitting, no-nonsense defender, Ian Goodison was the rock that the Reggae Boyz vaunted defence was built on. Goodison would earn a professional contract with Hull City before going back to Jamaica where he played for Seba united until Tranmere Rovers came calling. Goodison would become a cult hero for Tranmere, a veteran of 366 games. His sure-footedness and never-say-die attitude gave him the same standing with Jamaican fans. He would play 128 games with the Reggae Boyz over the course of three World Cup-qualifying campaigns, the most famous of which was his first, which ushered in a finals experience.

 

Emmerson Boyce (Barbados)

Barbados does not have a significant footballing history but England-born Emmerson Boyce decided to play for them and added some real grit and determination to a team that otherwise, might be pushovers for some of the bigger teams in the Caribbean. Boyce’s organization and strength at the back meant they were pushovers no more. Barbados would not have had as many internationals as would some of the other Caribbean teams in the region, meaning Boyce would only make 12 appearances in eight years from 2008-2016. The defender was a veteran of 263 games for Wigan Athletic and before that played 69 times for Crystal Palace. From 1998 to 2004, Boyce was a mainstay at Luton Town, playing 186 times.   

 

Shaka Hislop (Trinidad and Tobago)

Shaka Hislop was good enough to make it as an England under-21 player in 1998, but a year later, he decided to turn out for Trinidad and Tobago. Hislop was known for his positioning. He would get into great positions, making difficult saves look, almost routine. Hislop spent 1992-1995, playing 104 games for Reading before moving to Newcastle United where he spent three seasons, playing 53 times. After that Hislop would play for West Ham on two occasions and at Portsmouth. Hislop was voted Reading’s greatest-ever keeper ahead of names like Germany’s Marcus Hahnemann and Steve Death who played his entire career with Reading.

Now that we have picked our terrible XI, we have some honourable mentions who we've chosen to make part of an 18-man squad. We've used one goalkeeper, two forwards, two mdifielders and two defenders for the bench, just in case we need to make changes during our game.

Bench

Goalkeeper - Donavan Ricketts

Forwards – Deon Burton, Lindy Delapenha

Midfielders – Peter Cargill, Robbie Earle

Defenders – Wes Morgan, Jocelyn Angloma

Tags
« Best XI: Best ‘bamboozlers’ the Test game has ever seen
Paul-Andre Walker

Paul-Andre is the Managing Editor at SportsMax.tv. He comes to the role with almost 20 years of experience as journalist. That experience includes all facets of media. He began as a sports Journalist in 2001, quickly moving into radio, where he was an editor before becoming a news editor and then an entertainment editor with one of the biggest media houses in the Caribbean.

Latest from Paul-Andre Walker

Related items

  • Joseph says Nations League has transformed Caribbean football Joseph says Nations League has transformed Caribbean football

    Former Grenada coach Shalrie Joseph perhaps says it best when he offers that the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) has “revolutionized football in the Caribbean”.

    Few, if anyone, would disagree with him.

    The success story of Grenada in the inaugural 2019-2020 season of the Confederation-wide competition is mirrored by other islands, which have found a new lease on life with the arrival of CNL.

    “I think us in Grenada, one of the many islands in the Caribbean, absolutely benefitted from the new format, which is the CNL, which has revolutionized football in the region.

    “Now countries and FAs are going into competitions with a stronger belief that their countries can now qualify for tournaments, like the Gold Cup and the World Cup because of the way the CNL is structured,” Joseph told Concacaf.com.

    Joseph said that the CNL’s impact on smaller members of the 41-member Concacaf is felt as much as it seen.

    “I think the dreams of fans and players are being realized in this tournament, and if the CNL did not have this format, a small country like Grenada would not be able to play these different teams and would not be able to get this far.

    “I think it is important that Concacaf continues to do things like that, especially for a small island like Grenada, where we got to play different countries and visit different places, got to meet new people and have new experiences… We wouldn’t be able to do that if the competition was formatted differently. 

    “I also think it’s ideal that these games are scheduled during the international window, which allows the overseas-based players to come back and play for their country,” Joseph expressed.

    The former New England Revolution standout was able to help navigate his country of birth to the top of Group A of League B unbeaten. 

    As a result of the Spice Boys’ eye-opening performance --- winning four games and drawing two --- they earned promotion to League A and a spot in Concacaf’s marquee national team championship, the Gold Cup.

    “We won our group and were undefeated in the competition, so I absolutely loved the outcome of my team in the competition. I thought we were very outstanding in every aspect of the games. I believe the team was extremely hard-working and did everything right from the perspective of following what the coaching staff expected of them,” Joseph noted.

    In its Group A run, Grenada’s results in home and away play read: Saint Kitts and Nevis (2-1, 0-0), Belize (2-1, 3-2) and French Guiana (0-0, 1-0). 

    For Joseph, the CNL campaign gave rise in confidence and self-belief among the more youthful players in the squad.

    “We had some individual players who were standouts who gave their all defensively and offensively. We also got to play some young players and gave them their first caps nationally and gave them their debuts in the CNL, which will be fond and everlasting memories for some of these kids with some of them just turning 19 and 20 years old. 

    “So overall, I thought it was a great experience for me and the staff, but more importantly for the players. The experience of coaching in the CNL was great, enjoyable, fun, outstanding and every adjective you can find to describe the experience,” said the former Seattle Sounders midfielder.

    Joseph, 41, said it is not easy to zoom in on one factor that led to the team’s success, opting to pin it down to a collection of things.

    “It’s hard to pinpoint one thing being the key to Grenada’s success in the CNL. I think there were a lot of contributing factors, but one of them is the brilliant play we brought to the field every time we stepped out.

    “We also had a bit of luck in a game here and there, plus we had some late winners in game which showed the character of the players on the team. I think, most importantly, we believed in each other and we believed we were going to win games, irrespective of what it took,” he asserted.

    When it came to team tactics and general approach to matches, Joseph relied on a match-by-match strategy.

    “Our strategies and tactics were different depending on the teams we played, some teams we pressed and other we allowed to build, but it was always all about us and how we wanted to play. 

    “In some games we would play a more open style in terms of our front three, and some games we would play narrow, but it was always us trying to implement our style on the opponent,” he explained.

    Joseph reasoned that the balance of overseas-based professional and young starry-eyed talent lent itself to the depth and range of the team.

    “The team was a mix of local and overseas players, and a country like ours we need to have overseas players to bring that professionalism. They also inspire the younger players, give them belief and let them know that they are important to the success of Grenada’s football and where it’s going,” Joseph concluded.

  • Coronavirus: Liverpool deserve title, but no relegation if season isn&#039;t finished – Brighton owner Coronavirus: Liverpool deserve title, but no relegation if season isn't finished – Brighton owner

    Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom believes Liverpool deserve to be Premier League champions, but said there should be no relegation if the season cannot be completed.

    The campaign was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and there remains uncertainty over when, and if, it will resume.

    Liverpool were 25 points clear when the season was stopped, while Bournemouth, Aston Villa – who had played one game less – and Norwich City were in the drop zone.

    Bloom, whose Brighton sit two points clear of the relegation zone, said points-per-game may be used to decide champions or even European qualification, but not relegation.

    "I don't foresee a situation, if the season's not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis," Bloom told UK media.

    "I just don't think it's fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season, may lose out on 0.2 of a point based on this system.

    "Also it does not take into account the strength of the teams you have not played.

    "You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the per cent needed, for teams to get relegated."

  • Rosell: I would sign Neymar again at Barcelona Rosell: I would sign Neymar again at Barcelona

    Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell said he would "without a doubt" sign Neymar again at the LaLiga giants.

    Rosell was Barca president when Neymar was signed by the club from Santos in 2013 before the Brazil international starred across four seasons in Spain.

    The forward left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222million in August 2017, although he has been linked with a return regularly since.

    Rosell said he would not hesitate to bring the 28-year-old back to the Camp Nou.

    "I would sign Neymar, without a doubt," he told Mundo Deportivo.

    Neymar scored 105 goals for Barcelona during his four seasons at the club, while he had netted 18 in 22 for PSG before this campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

back to top

Opinions

#IAmNotAFan of fake fans

#IAmNotAFan of fake fans

Apr 17, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Chief selector is right but cricket a hard sell in the Caribbean

Chief selector is right but cricket a ha…

Apr 15, 2020 Rate: 0.00

#IAmNotAFan of football terms

#IAmNotAFan of football terms

Apr 15, 2020 Rate: 0.00

SportsMax Zone

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans Park Racing

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans…

Mar 12, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Decision to postpone Champs 'hurtful' but understandable insists Edwin Allen coach Michael Dyke

Decision to postpone Champs 'hurtful' bu…

Mar 12, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Champs Debate: Hdyel coach calls Champs cancellation 'stupid fix' - ISSA boss insists move carefully considered

Champs Debate: Hdyel coach calls Champs…

Mar 12, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.