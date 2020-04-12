On this day in sport: Spieth wire-to-wire, Lara's 400 and United down Chelsea

On This Day in Sport

By Sports Desk April 12, 2020
As what would have been Masters week draws to a close, Jordan Spieth can reflect upon the fifth anniversary of one of the most dominant displays the famous Augusta National course has ever seen.

April 12 also brought great deeds earlier in the century from Brian Lara, who became the first and still-only Test batsman to score 400 as he racked up an unbeaten quadruple century against England in Antigua.

Meanwhile, it also marks the date when Manchester United once again got the better of 2008 Champions League final foes Chelsea in Europe's top competition.

Here, we take a look back at those memorable sporting moments.

 

2015 - Spieth dominates at Augusta

At the tender age of 21, Spieth became the first wire-to-wire winner of the Masters since Raymond Floyd in 1976.

His final score of 18 under tied Tiger Wood's all-time best winning mark from 1997, obliterating the field to become golf's latest superstar.

It was the beginning of a purple patch for Spieth, who added the U.S. Open in thrilling fashion 10 weeks later and came second at that year's US PGA Championship, while a third major came into his possession at the 2017 Open Championship.

However, with golf joining the bulk of the sporting world on hiatus at present, the American finds himself languishing 56th in the world rankings and without a win to his name for almost three years.

2004 - Lara regains Test cricket's world record

West Indies great Lara made the biggest individual score in Test history when he plundered a mammoth 375 versus England in 1994 – a record that stood until October 2003, when Australia opener Matthew Hayden hit a merciless 380 at Zimbabwe's expense.

Back at St John's against the same opponent as in his initial exploits, Lara took the record back into his ownership a mere 185 days after Hayden's heroics.

Michael Vaughan's England could console themselves with the fact a famous series victory was already in the bag as Lara ploughed on for 582 deliveries across 12 hours and 58 minutes at the crease.

Lara swept Gareth Batty behind square to reach 400 not out, prompting the declaration. His 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994 remains the highest first-class score of all time.

2011 - United best of British again against Chelsea

Three years on from John Terry's fateful slip in a Moscow penalty shoot-out, Chelsea had the chance for Champions League revenge against Manchester United.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, who pipped Alex Ferguson's men to Premier League glory the previous season, faced an uphill task at Old Trafford having lost the first leg of their quarter-final 1-0 to a Wayne Rooney goal.

Javier Hernandez doubled United's advantage on the stroke of half-time and, even though Didier Drogba came off the bench to equalise on the night despite a red card for Chelsea midfield Ramires, Park Ji-sung made sure of United's progress 3-1 on aggregate.

United went on to reach the final, where they were beaten by Barcelona in a repeat of their experience in the 2009 showpiece. Ancelotti was sacked at the end of the Premier League season with Chelsea a distant second to the Red Devils.

