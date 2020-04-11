CoronaVirus Watch

Reggae Girlz goalkeeper recovers from COVID-19

By April 11, 2020
The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is feeling a sense of relief after the announcement that Reggae Girlz goalkeeper, Nicole McClure has recovered from COVID-19.

McClure, who is with her mother in the United States, told Radio Jamaica Sports, she had been fully recovered over the last two weeks.

The 30-year-old McClure plays for Northern Irish club, Sion Swifts, but is most fondly remembered in her country for pulling off two penalty saves in the CONCACAF final round World Cup qualifiers against … , helping to secure a spot in France last Summer.

McClure got sick after being in close contact with her mother, who likely contracted it from her job.

McClure’s mother is one of the many brave health workers in the United States on the front lines of the battle to contain COVID-19 and save as many lives as possible.

To date there have been more than 1.7 million cases of the Coronavirus worldwide with almost 109 thousand deaths.

The epicentre of the disease is by far and away, the United States where there are more than half a million cases and more than 20,000 deaths.

New York has the highest numbers of instances of the virus with 181,144 cases confirms and well over eight thousand deaths.

