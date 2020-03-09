Jamaica Football

Twenty-man, all-local Reggae Boyz squad named to face Bermuda Wednesday

March 09, 2020
Three new players including 18-year-old Harbour View midfielder Jahshaun Anglin have been included in an all-local 20-man Reggae Boyz squad assembled to play in an international friendly against Bermuda at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The squad also includes players who are being afforded another shot at making Jamaica’s provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin later this year.

Renaldo Wellington a defender of former Premier League club Montego Bay United has also been called to the squad. According to team manager Roy Simpson, “The coaches have seen something in him that they feel they can build on.”

Lamar Walker has been recalled after recovering from injury and Jamaica’s U23 player Andre Fletcher, is being given an opportunity at the senior level, Simpson said.

Also included in the squad is Peter Lee Vassell, who was recently released by Los Angeles FC in the MLS.

The squad will have a single training session at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Tuesday before departing for Montego Bay.

Jamaica has a record of three wins and three draws against the Bermudans. The last of those wins came in 1997 when the Reggae Boyz emerged 3-2 winners in the Caribbean Cup.

The full squad is listed below:

 Andre Fletcher (Waterhouse FC), Ricardo Thomas (Waterhouse FC), Shawn Lawes (Waterhouse FC),  Akeem Chambers (Waterhouse FC), Colorado Murray (Waterhouse FC), Dennis Taylor (Humble Lion FC), Andre Clennon (Humble Lion FC), Ladale Richie (Mt. Pleasant FC), Kevaughn Isaacs (Mt. Pleasant FC), Kemar Beckford (Mt. Pleasant FC), Jourdaine Fletcher (Mt. Pleasant FC),  Ajeanie Talbott (Harbour View FC), Jahshaun Anglin (Harbour View FC), Fabion McCarthy (UWI FC), Javoy Belnavis (UWI FC), Renaldo Wellington (Montego Bay United), Peter Vassel (Unattached), Chevone Marsh (Cavalier SC), Kemal Malcolm (Arnett Gardens) and Lamar Walker (Portmore United FC).

Leighton Levy

Leighton Levy is a journalist with 28 years’ experience covering crime, entertainment, and sports. He joined the staff at SportsMax.TV as a content editor two years ago and is enjoying the experience of developing sports content and new ideas. At SportsMax.tv he is pursuing his true passion - sports.

Latest from Leighton Levy

