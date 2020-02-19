Jamaica Football

Reggae Boyz team manager pledges support for embattled Mattocks, striker confident of exoneration

By February 19, 2020
Reggae Boy and FC Cincinnati player, Darren Mattocks Reggae Boy and FC Cincinnati player, Darren Mattocks

Reggae Boyz team manager, Roy Simpson, has pledged support for Darren Mattocks and said no decision would be taken regarding his position with the national team until a verdict in the case has been arrived at.

Mattocks will formally be advised of the charges against him on February 27, though reports have already circulated that he has been charged with one count of making a false, fraudulent or incomplete insurance claim, and another count of theft by deception in Carroll Township, Washington County, Pennsylvania.

“When I spoke with him, he was quite private with it. I didn’t press him about it. I just reached out to him to let him understand that the entire nation is aware of what has happened and that if he needs our support in any way, shape or form that he thinks we are capable of executing, we will assist,” Simpson explained on Jamaican radio station Hitz 92 FM during its programme, Sports Grill, earlier this week.

According to reports, the charges stem from a single-car accident on January 20 last year.

The reports, alleged to have come from the Attorney General’s office, said Mattocks and a passenger were aboard a BMW X6 from New York City to Cincinnati on State Route 70, near Monongahela, Pennsylvania, when the Reggae Boy lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

According to those same reports, the insurance on the vehicle had lapsed at the time of the accident and Mattocks is alleged to have taken out a new policy hours after the accident before making a claim.

Still, Simpson does not want to make too many waves until the case is complete.

“I wouldn’t want to pre-empt a verdict because you don’t want to put yourself in a position where you defend a situation and it goes the other way, so everybody is awaiting the outcome,” said Simpson.

The team manager also indicated that Mattocks was confident he would be vindicated when all was said and done.

“When I spoke to him he was quite confident that he would be vindicated so we await,” said Simpson.

The court case may have a very deleterious impact on Mattocks career in the MLS where he plays for FC Cincinnati.

Other reports had suggested that Mattocks, who has scored just three goals in 21 appearances for Cincinnati, was at odds with the coach and, in essence, the franchise.

“He also pointed out and we were aware that the relationship between himself and FC Cincinnati had been strained prior to this situation,” said Simpson, responding to reports that former Cincinnati coach, Ron Jans had said Mattocks was not in the team’s plans this season.

“It is a fact that he had asked to be traded and this situation has put a hurdle in his way. Hopefully, he can get through it and then start playing again,” said Simpson.

Mattocks is being represented by David J Shrager, who has pointed to Mattocks record of being a law-abiding citizen as part proof that the situation is just a misunderstanding.

Mattocks is a veteran of eight years in the MLS, playing in 207 league games and scoring 40 goals for Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers, and DC United, before his move to Cincinnati.

Mattocks has also turned out for the Reggae Boyz 45 times, scoring 15 goals along the way.

“My client respects both the laws of both his native country [Jamaica] and the United States. He has never been in any kind of criminal trouble whatsoever in his life, and this matter is merely a misunderstanding regarding insurance laws here in Pennsylvania. We look forward to clearing up this matter. We have been cooperating with the courts and continue to do so. We look forward to resolving this matter expeditiously,” read a statement from Shrager’s office.

Tags
« Reggae Boy Darren Mattocks facing felony charges in Pennyslvania Mattocks to face arraignment on charges of insurance fraud after BMW X6 crash »
Paul-Andre Walker

Paul-Andre is the Managing Editor at SportsMax.tv. He comes to the role with almost 20 years of experience as journalist. That experience includes all facets of media. He began as a sports Journalist in 2001, quickly moving into radio, where he was an editor before becoming a news editor and then an entertainment editor with one of the biggest media houses in the Caribbean.

Latest from Paul-Andre Walker

Related items

  • Mattocks to face arraignment on charges of insurance fraud after BMW X6 crash Mattocks to face arraignment on charges of insurance fraud after BMW X6 crash

    The arraignment for Jamaica Reggae Boy Darren Mattocks has been set for February 27 when he is expected to answer to charges of insurance fraud.

    Mattocks, who represents MLS club FC Cincinnati, is expected to answer charges related to one count of making false, fraudulent or incomplete issuance claims and another of theft by deception.

    According to a probable cause Affidavit obtained and reported on by ESPN, the player's legal woes stem from an accident in which he was involved on January 20.  The reports claim the Jamaican was traveling from New York City to Cincinnati on State Route 70, when he lost control of his vehicle near Monongahela, Pennsylvania.  The vehicle, a 2018 BMW X6, slid across an ice patch and then flipped over the embankment.  Mattocks and his passenger were taken to a nearby hospital, where the footballer did not require treatment and the passenger was treated and released.

    According to the affidavit, the insurance on the player’s car had lapsed at the time.  It claims Mattocks then took out a new policy at 11:42 a.m. that day and then filed a claim on the insurance three days later.  With the accident involving a rollover, it was deemed a total loss and valued at $48,234.48.  When contacted, the footballer claimed he had acquired the insurance policy at 5 a.m. on the morning of the accident, and that the accident took place around noon.

    An investigation was launched by the insurance company and an arrest warrant issued on December 5 after irregularities were found with the player's claims.

    According to a statement released by Mattocks’ attorney, the incident was merely a misunderstanding.

    “My client respects both the laws of both his native country [Jamaica] and the United States. He has never been in any kind of criminal trouble whatsoever in his life, and this matter is merely a misunderstanding regarding insurance laws here in Pennsylvania. We look forward to clearing up this matter. We have been cooperating with the courts and continue to do so. We look forward to resolving this matter expeditiously,” the statement read.

  • Portmore FC concede late goals, lose to Cruz Azul in Kingston Portmore FC concede late goals, lose to Cruz Azul in Kingston

    Lucas Passerini and Jonathan Rodriguez each scored in second-half stoppage time to earn Cruz Azul a dramatic 2-1 victory at Portmore United in the first leg of their 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round-of-16 tie on Tuesday night at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

  • Rumour Has It: LA Galaxy offer Messi Barca escape as Pogba nears Man Utd exit Rumour Has It: LA Galaxy offer Messi Barca escape as Pogba nears Man Utd exit

    LaLiga champions Barcelona are a club in crisis.

    From public rows to allegations that say the current board were involved in hiring a PR firm to spread negative narratives about Barca legends, a claim the club have denied.

    It has been a turbulent time at Camp Nou and MLS powerhouse LA Galaxy have looked to capitalise.

     

    TOP STORY – GALAXY ENQUIRE ABOUT MESSI

    LA Galaxy enquired about Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's interest in moving to the United States, according to Radio Continental.

    Messi was involved in a public row with director of football Eric Abidal, raising doubts over his Barca future amid links to Manchester United, Manchester City, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.

    Galaxy head coach and former Boca Juniors boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto reportedly reached out to Messi's father to see if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was open to swapping Barcelona for Los Angeles.

    ROUND-UP

    Paul Pogba is confident he will finally be granted an exit by Manchester United, reports the Evening Standard. Pogba – still recovering from an ankle injury – has been linked with a return to former club Juventus as well as LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

    - Staying at Old Trafford and The Independent claims United are in advanced negotiations with former PSG technical director Antero Henrique. Ralf Rangnick is also reportedly being considered.

    - RB Leipzig's head of sport Rangnick is still being targeted by Milan for the role as head coach, reports Calciomercato. However, the Italian club are split as Stefano Pioli leads a resurgence.

    - According to Tuttosport, Serie A champions Juventus are interested in bringing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to Turin.

    - France Football says Barca are eyeing Galatasaray's teenage sensation Mustafa Kapi. The 17-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

    Chelsea have entered the race to sign in-demand Hellas Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla, says Calciomercato. The 20-year-old Albania international is also wanted by Inter, Napoli, Liverpool, United and City.

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Grave explains Hetmyer, Lewis omission

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Gra…

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return to Jamaica now imminent

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return …

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach Busby

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach B…

Jan 30, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.