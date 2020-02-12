Jamaica Football

Speid wants to see better planning for Reggae Boyz opponents

By February 12, 2020
One of the first things that Rudolph Speid wants to get done as he gets set to head up the Jamaica Football Federation’s Technical Committee is to see the organisation’s teams better prepared for each opponent they come across.

According to Speid, who along with Dennis Chung, were appointed to the JFF board on Tuesday, a lack of resources within the JFF was used too often as a crutch by the organisation’s administrators and he intended to stop it.

“We know we have to work within the resources that we have but a lot of the times we throw up our hands and don’t go all the way because of a lack of resources. Those are some of the things that we have to try and eliminate,” said Speid after the press conference where he was appointed.

Chung was chosen to lead the organisation’s Finance Committee.

Speid, former head of the Kingston & St Andrew Football Association and JFF Treasurer, said he believed the teams went into games with less than the information about their opponents than they should have.  

“A lot of the times I don’t think we analyze our opponents properly,” he said.

The job of doing this analysis, Speid believes, falls to the Technical Committee and the act could make all the difference to the success of the country.

“That is something that we’re going to be doing going forward and on a regular basis so we have a better understanding,” he said.

Speid also indicated that there was much to be done by the Technical Committee if its tenure was to be successful.

“Yeah, it is a lot of work if we do it properly but I am committed to doing it properly,” he said.

Speid is also president of the Red Stripe Premier League outfit, Cavalier SC.

« JFF appoints Rudolph Speid, Dennis Chung to board of directors
