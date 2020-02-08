Out-of-work Reggae Boy tries to make his mark in Denmark

Portmore United of Jamaica did not get the start that they wanted in Group B of the 2020 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship, as they fell 4-0 to Atletico Pantoja on Wednesday night at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston, Jamaica.

Nevertheless, Portmore United boss Ricardo Gardner was able to take some positives away from his team’s performance against the Dominican Republic side and use those to their benefit in Sunday’s key clash with Arcahaie of Haiti.

“It was definitely not the result that we wanted, but I don’t think the final result gave the match justice,” said Gardner in an exclusive interview with Concacaf.com.

“I think we had a decent performance, it’s just that we gave up some soft goals and didn’t put away our chances, but there were some positives to take away and we must take those positives into the next game from which we’ll need three points.”

In particular, Gardner wants to see his players have better and faster circulation of the ball in order to open spaces and have chances at goal.

“We have to move the ball quicker, we have to break the lines a little bit quicker, capitalize on our opportunities, and at the other end keep a clean sheet,” said Gardner.

Above all, Gardner preached a message of optimism to his players following the defeat on Wednesday and stressed that the only thing that matters now is Sunday’s affair.

“My message was that all is not lost, the Pantoja game is behind us, there is nothing we can do about it. We definitely can do something about the next one coming up and we just have to take the positives from this game and make sure we perform to the best of our ability, both individually and collectively as a group,” concluded Gardner.