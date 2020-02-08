Jamaica Football

Out-of-work Reggae Boy tries to make his mark in Denmark

By February 08, 2020
Peter-Lee Vassell (right) in action for the Reggae Boyz in a game against the United States. Peter-Lee Vassell (right) in action for the Reggae Boyz in a game against the United States.

Peter-Lee Vassell, a Reggae Boy who was last season cut by his Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit, Los Angeles FC (LAFC), after the player only managed six games for them and six out on loan with United Soccer League (USL) outfit Phoenix Rising FC.

Vassell has since been seen training with Danish second division club, HB Koge, sparking rumours he was on his way there this season.

The playmaker’s agent, Damani Ralph, confirmed that Vassell was training with the club, but would not go into any further details.

“[Vassell] is currently on trial with HB Koge, and we are hopeful for a successful trial. He has now played in two friendly games and is doing well. This is as much as I can comment on right now,” said Ralph.

Vassell was a standout at high school, playing for Cornwall College and Montego Bay United, before he began his professional career with Harbour View FC, making 44 appearances before his move to LAFC.

He debuted for the Reggae Boyz in 2018, earning 16 caps, from which he scored six goals.

Paul-Andre Walker

Paul-Andre is the Managing Editor at SportsMax.tv. He comes to the role with almost 20 years of experience as journalist. That experience includes all facets of media. He began as a sports Journalist in 2001, quickly moving into radio, where he was an editor before becoming a news editor and then an entertainment editor with one of the biggest media houses in the Caribbean.

  • Portmore boss Gardner looks to key Arcahaie clash Portmore boss Gardner looks to key Arcahaie clash

    Portmore United of Jamaica did not get the start that they wanted in Group B of the 2020 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship, as they fell 4-0 to Atletico Pantoja on Wednesday night at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Kingston, Jamaica.

    Nevertheless, Portmore United boss Ricardo Gardner was able to take some positives away from his team’s performance against the Dominican Republic side and use those to their benefit in Sunday’s key clash with Arcahaie of Haiti.

    “It was definitely not the result that we wanted, but I don’t think the final result gave the match justice,” said Gardner in an exclusive interview with Concacaf.com.

    “I think we had a decent performance, it’s just that we gave up some soft goals and didn’t put away our chances, but there were some positives to take away and we must take those positives into the next game from which we’ll need three points.”

    In particular, Gardner wants to see his players have better and faster circulation of the ball in order to open spaces and have chances at goal.

    “We have to move the ball quicker, we have to break the lines a little bit quicker, capitalize on our opportunities, and at the other end keep a clean sheet,” said Gardner.

    Above all, Gardner preached a message of optimism to his players following the defeat on Wednesday and stressed that the only thing that matters now is Sunday’s affair.

    “My message was that all is not lost, the Pantoja game is behind us, there is nothing we can do about it. We definitely can do something about the next one coming up and we just have to take the positives from this game and make sure we perform to the best of our ability, both individually and collectively as a group,” concluded Gardner.

  • Juventus confirm Dybala contract talks Juventus confirm Dybala contract talks

    Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici confirmed the Serie A giants had started contract talks with attacker Paulo Dybala.

    Dybala, 26, is enjoying a good season for Juve despite being linked with a move away from Turin, scoring 11 goals in 29 games in all competitions.

    The Argentina international is contracted until 2022, and Paratici said Juve had already started talks regarding a new deal for Dybala.

    "He's the Juventus number 10. He is fundamental. We know what value he has and what he represents," Paratici told DAZN before Juve's 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

    "In the coming months, we will talk to him.

    "We have already had some initial discussions before January and agreed to talk nearer to the end of the season."

    Juventus are top of the table and three points clear of Inter, who face Milan in a derby clash on Sunday.

  • Interim Reggae Girlz head coach wants to focus on youth Interim Reggae Girlz head coach wants to focus on youth

    Hubert Busby, who had the unfortunate task of leading the Reggae Girlz in their failed bid for a place at the Tokyo Olympics this month, believes that despite the obvious regression since a historic World Cup berth last year, there is hope for the future of the programme.

    According to Busby, while investment in the Reggae Girlz is important, even more focus should be paid to the younger members of the programme, to the youth.

    “I do think there needs to be some true strategic planning and putting things in place that are vitally important, not just for the [senior] women's programme, but the youth programme as well,” said Busby in an interview with Jamaican newspaper The Jamaica Observer.

    According to Busby, he would want to continue as Reggae Girlz head coach, saying he would be honoured were the conditions right.

    The conditions certainly were not right when Busby led the team into the final round of CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers, with the Reggae Girlz going down 1-0 to Mexico before receiving a 9-0 thrashing from Canada. There was some joy for the Reggae Girlz though, as their final game of the round was a 7-0 demolition of St Kitts & Nevis.

    “Obviously if the conditions are right and there's a serious collaborative effort for the programme to progress, obviously I would once again be honoured to lead my country in this role,” he said.

    The Reggae Girlz had one camp ahead of the qualifiers, largely because the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and the coaching staff which took the Girlz to the World Cup, were at war.

    Head coach Hue Menzies had resigned and his assistant Lorne Donaldson, who should have been a shoo-in for the top job, had enough reservations that his employers ultimately went in another direction with Busby. Donaldson consequently resigned having not known what his position with the team was.

    “If you truly look at other national teams and how far they've come, all you have to do is look how much investment has gone into the youth programmes to see what comes through. So I'd love to be a part of the solution to make that happen in Jamaica, and look at how we can kind of formulate and work with those local coaches and the director of football and the federation to figure out how we continue to develop players on the island who are ready to play at international level,” said Busby.

