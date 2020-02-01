CONCACAF Women's Championship

Canada coast to 9-0 win over Jamaica Reggae Girlz

By Sports Desk February 01, 2020
Jamaica's Reggae Girlz were on the wrong end of a 9-0 thrashing, at the hands of Canada, in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship on Saturday.

Needing a win to keep their chances of advancing from the highly competitive group B alive, the Jamaicans found the firepower from the eighth-ranked Canadians a bit too much to handle and found very little in the way of competitive response.

  Canadian teenager Jordyn Huitema helped herself to five goals and Janine Beckie added three as the Maple Leaves booked their spot in the semifinals of the competition with one group game remaining.  In its first two games, the Canadians have scored an astounding 20 goals, after opening with an 11-0 thrashing of St Kitts.

Deanne Rose got the team’s other goal.  The Canadians will tackle Mexico, who earlier beat St Kitts 6-0, to see which team progresses as the winner of the group.  Jamaica will play St Kitts and Nevis in the battle to determine the minor placings.  The U.S. plays Costa Rica on Monday to determine the Group A winner.

  • Neymar&#039;s birthday party a distraction, claims Tuchel Neymar's birthday party a distraction, claims Tuchel

    Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged his concern over the possibility of Neymar's birthday celebrations being "a distraction" for his side.

    Neymar turns 28 on February 5 but will celebrate the occasion on Sunday by hosting what is reportedly set to be an extravagant party at a Paris nightclub. 

    PSG - who thrashed Montpellier 5-0 on Saturday, with Neymar sporting a new, bright pink haircut - face Nantes on Tuesday.

    Tuchel refused to confirm if he would be attending the celebrations, but conceded he is worried the event will prove to be distracting for his players, while he also pointed out that Kylian Mbappe's angry reaction to being taken off against Montpellier may compound the issue.

    "I won't tell you if I am going to attend the party, you'll see [on Sunday]," Tuchel told a news conference.

    "It's another topic of the day, Ney's party. That's a distraction, it's true. I always protect my players, they are my players, I love them. I prefer to speak to them face-to-face, if there is something to say, or a criticism to make.

    "But Kylian's behaviour or Ney's party are bad distractions as it gives an unprofessional image of us, that we are not serious, not professional.

    "But I don't think it's black or white, it could be grey too. I know everyone wants to speak in black or white, it's a shame, it gives the impression we are not focused at 100 per cent. It takes importance when we speak too much about it. So, I don't want to talk too much."

    Neymar was also seemingly embroiled in a spat with the officials at half-time in Saturday's win at Parc des Princes, the Brazil forward reportedly questioning referee Jerome Brisard as to why he had received a booking in the 38th minute.

    According to French broadcaster Canal Plus, Neymar was asked to speak French while confronting the officials in the tunnel.

    Canal Plus claim Neymar responded by slamming an object into a wall and replying: "Speak French? My a**!" 

  • Tuchel unimpressed by Mbappe reaction: I decide who comes off Tuchel unimpressed by Mbappe reaction: I decide who comes off

    Thomas Tuchel was unimpressed by Kylian Mbappe's reaction to being substituted in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday.

    Mbappe scored PSG's fourth goal at Parc des Princes, having earlier hit the post as well as playing a part in the sending off for Montpellier goalkeeper Dimitry Bertaud.

    With PSG five goals up with 68 minutes gone, Tuchel opted to withdraw the 21-year-old, with Mauro Icardi coming on to replace him.

    But Mbappe was visibly annoyed with the decision, vocally questioning head coach Tuchel, who continued his attempts to respond to the forward before he sat down in a heated exchange.

    The France international did take his place on the bench but continued to look disgruntled.

    "I'm the coach, someone has to decide who goes off and who comes on – it's me," Tuchel said during his post-match news conference.

    "He is very intelligent, he knows what he is doing. He doesn't like going off, nobody likes going off.

    "These are not good images, but we are not the only club that has to deal with this sort of thing. It's not good, because it opens up subjects that go against the team's state of mind. Too bad. 

    "I am not angry, but I am sad because it is not necessary. I explained to him why we did this, and it will stay that way. I will always decide the technical aspects. We don't play tennis, we play soccer and we have to respect everyone."

    Tuchel was asked what the next steps would be and refused to rule out punishing Mbappe.

    The former Borussia Dortmund boss added: "I don't know, I have to think, I have to sleep. 

    "I will make a decision. We have training at 11am, we will talk about the match with the group. I'll see if I talk about this or if I do it individually. It will depend on my night's sleep too!"

    PSG enjoyed a comfortable afternoon in a match that was all but over after 17 minutes, Pablo Sarabia scoring before Bertaud, who handled outside the area while attempting to stop an Mbappe shot, saw red.

    Angel Di Maria's strike and a Daniel Congre own goal had PSG three up at the break, with Mbappe and Lavyin Kurzawa on target after the break.

    Montpellier ultimately finished with nine men after Joris Chotard received a second booking two minutes from time.

  • Flick delighted with start at Mainz but brands final hour &#039;not Bayern-like&#039; Flick delighted with start at Mainz but brands final hour 'not Bayern-like'

    Hansi Flick was disappointed Bayern Munich took their foot off the pedal after 30 minutes of a 3-1 win at Mainz, although he was "thrilled" with a dominant initial spell.

    Bayern all but sealed victory inside 26 minutes of Saturday's Bundesliga clash, scoring through in-form trio Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Thiago Alcantara.

    But Mainz hit back through Jeremiah St. Juste on the stroke of half-time, and the defending champions, who moved top with victory, failed to rediscover their impressive early rhythm.

    Head coach Flick was left a little disappointed by what he saw from his side in the final hour.

    "I am happy that we won a sixth game in a row," he said. "I was thrilled with the first 30 minutes. After that, we showed too little, we slowed down.

    "At the corner [from which St Juste scored] just before the break, I would have liked the team to be a little different. Then after the break, we slowed it down.

    "You have to say that these 60 minutes were not 'Bayern-like'.

    "But Mainz have their qualities in attack, which they have shown a few times today. We defended against them well and are going home with three points."

    Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had little issue with the way Bayern saw the game out, however.

    "This Mainz team is very dangerous with fast players up front," he said. "That's why we always had to be careful.

    "So, we are satisfied, we won. We played through to the end and did our job."

    In the league, Bayern next face title rivals RB Leipzig, who rescued a late point at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday but still dropped to second.

