Reggae Girlz kick off Olympic qualifiers with loss to Mexico

Jamaica Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby Jr has pointed out that the team is mathematically still in with a chance to qualify for the Olympics, despite a disappointing start to the campaign after a loss to Mexico.
In a competitive Group B, which also includes St Kitts and Nevis and Canada, and only two to qualify to the next round, the last thing the Jamaicans would have wanted was a 1-0 loss to begin their campaign. Thanks to a goal from Mexico’s Renae Cuéllar, however, that is the scenario the team has found themselves in, with its upcoming game against highly-fancied eighth-ranked Canada already a must-win scenario. In their opening encounter, Canada beat St Kitts and Nevis 11-0.
“Mathematically we are still in. We have to win our next two games to advance and that’s where our preparation is right now,” Busby Jr told the SportsMax Zone.
One area in which the coach hopes there will be a dramatic improvement is in front of the goal.
“Mexico had lots of possession, but they did not threaten us. I thought we were organized and compact and hard to break down. I think on the overall balance of the game we created more clear-cut opportunities and I think if we were sharper in front of goal we could have won the match,” he added.
The team’s talisman Khadijah Shaw crashed a powerful shot of the crossbar before Mexico took the lead and was denied again in the second half. Group B continues play on Saturday, February 1 with Mexico playing Saint Kitts and Nevis in the early match at HEB Park. Jamaica plays Canada in the later game.