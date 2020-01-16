Jamaica Football

Reggae Girlz defender Chantelle Swaby drafted by Sky Blue FC

By January 16, 2020
Reggae Girlz defender Chantelle Swaby drafted by Sky Blue FC rutgers university

Jamaican defender Chantelle Swaby said she was very excited to be drafted by the Sky Blue FC during Thursday’s National Women Soccer League College Draft.

Born in the USA to Jamaican parents and the sister of fellow Reggae Girl defender Allyson, Chantelle was selected 29th overall by Sky Blue FC.

“I wasn’t too sure (about going professional). I kind of on the back burner but when I got the call I was really excited,” she told Sportsmax.TV.

For the past couple seasons, the New-Jersey-based Sky Blue FC have played their home games at Rutgers University where Swaby studied Sport Management. As such, she believes her familiarity with the team should make it easier to adjust to their style of play.

Swaby was the second Jamaican drafted on Thursday. Reggae Girlz team captain Konya Plummer was the first pick of the second round going to the Orlando Pride as the 10th overall pick.

“It’s really great to have two players from the same team. It’s a good look for our programme,” she said.

As a senior at Rutgers, Swaby started 13 games and was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team after helping Rutgers to six shutouts in league games, while adding two assists.

She assisted the game-winner in a 1-0 overtime win against Purdue on October 17) and also assisted the earliest goal of the season in the 1-1 draw at Nebraska, as the goal came in the second minute of play.

She anchored a defence that shut out No. 11 Tennessee, holding them to three first-half shots and seven overall on(August 29.

Swaby contributed her second assist of the year in a big overtime win over Purdue.

During the summer, she started three games for Jamaica at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the nation's first appearance at the tournament.

Her sister Allyson plays for Roma in Italy.

 

 

Leighton Levy

Leighton Levy is a journalist with 28 years’ experience covering crime, entertainment, and sports. He joined the staff at SportsMax.TV as a content editor two years ago and is enjoying the experience of developing sports content and new ideas. At SportsMax.tv he is pursuing his true passion - sports.

Latest from Leighton Levy

