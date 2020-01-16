Jamaica Football

Reggae Girlz captain Konya Plummer selected by Orlando Pride in NWSL Draft

Reggae Girlz captain Konya Plummer was on Thursday drafted by the Orlando Pride in the 2020 National Women’s League Soccer College Draft.

She is the first-ever Jamaican-born player to be selected in the NWSL draft.

Plummer, 22, led the Reggae Girlz during their inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign in France last summer while a student of the University of Central Florida.

She was the 10th overall pick and the first in the second round of the draft held at the Baltimore Convention Centre on Thursday morning.

“I am very humbled for this moment,” she told Sportsmax.TV moments after her historic selection.

“I feel like this will impact the younger kids in Jamaica to show that if they work hard they can achieve what they want.”

Her sentiments were echoed by former reggae Girlz Assistant Coach Andrew Price.

“It does a world of good for the national programme, especially with Konya being the national senior captain,” he said.

“It will inspire young girls to understand that with hard work and perseverance they can achieve anything.”

Plummer is a former student of Titchfield High School. She represented Jamaica at the junior level before joining the national senior programme just over four years ago.

She led the team through the World Cup qualifying stages in 2018, eventually helping the team secure a World Cup spot in October when the Reggae Girlz defeated Panama on penalties to secure the third and final spot during the CONCACAF qualifiers in Texas in the United States.

In 2019, her final year in college, she was American Athletic Conference Defensive of the Year, earned AAC Defensive Player of the Week twice and earned first selection to the First Team All-Conference.

