Jamaica Football

Donaldson resigns from Reggae Girlz roles

By January 13, 2020
Former Reggae Girlz assistant coach Lorne Donaldson Former Reggae Girlz assistant coach Lorne Donaldson

The Jamaica Football Federation’s issues with the Reggae Girlz and who should coach them are not yet over with the Sunday night announcement that veteran coach, Lorne Donaldson has quit.

According to reports in the media, Donaldson left his post as Reggae Girlz assistant coach with immediate effect.

His resignation letter suggests the reason for the resignation falls in line with an earlier parting of the ways, by his boss, Hue Menzies.

"This decision is primarily based on the questionable integrity and lack of professionalism within the leadership of the JFF," said Donaldson, who is also executive director of coaching at Real Colorado Soccer.

Menzies had resigned, suggesting the JFF were not professional in handling contract negotiations.

Donaldson, who was seen as frontrunner to take Menzies place had said he would not take the head coach job unless things changed.

Now he wants nothing to do with the job completely.

The resignation also comes days after the JFF announced an interim head coach appointment for Hubert Busby, who had been the Reggae Girlz goalkeeping coach.

There was also the appointment of long-time Boys’ Town coach Andrew Price as an assistant, as the Reggae Girlz take on the second round of Olympic Qualifying next month.

Donaldson’s letter did not make mention of the fact that an assistant was hired while he was substantively in that role but his last tour with the women’s programme was to hold a training camp for under-17 and under-20 Reggae Girlz last month.

Before that Donaldson took up head coaching during the Reggae Girlz successful first round of Olympic qualifying, while Menzies took time off.

Here is Donaldson’s full resignation letter

Dear Mr. [Michael] Ricketts:

After careful consideration, I must immediately tender my resignation from all duties associated with the Jamaica Football Federation women’s program. This decision is primarily based on the questionable integrity and lack of professionalism within the leadership of the JFF.

I’m honored to have served Jamaica’s football community for over 45 years and will continue to do so in many capacities. However, I will not in clear conscience, continue to work for an organization that blatantly disregard the sacrifices of the coaching staff and the Reggae Girlz. As coaches, we have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges, but jointly we successfully led our women’s senior team to their first FIFA Women’s World Cup in history. This was a tremendous feat and one for which we should all be incredibly proud.

I thank the JFF, Hue Menzies and my peers, Reggae Girlz Ambassador, Cedella Marley and the Bob Marley Foundation who were instrumental in bringing financial support and reviving awareness through social media about the plight of the Reggae Girlz. I also thank members of the Reggae Girlz Foundation, our many sponsors and the Jamaican supporters worldwide for their unwavering support.

Most importantly, I sincerely thank all members of the Reggae Girlz teams for their dedication and commitment while overcoming adversity in challenging conditions as without them these accomplishments would not have been possible.

Tags
« Repentant Bailey insists things back to normal after red card flurry
Paul-Andre Walker

Paul-Andre is the Managing Editor at SportsMax.tv. He comes to the role with almost 20 years of experience as journalist. That experience includes all facets of media. He began as a sports Journalist in 2001, quickly moving into radio, where he was an editor before becoming a news editor and then an entertainment editor with one of the biggest media houses in the Caribbean.

Latest from Paul-Andre Walker

Related items

  • Valverde leaves Barcelona: Five games where it went wrong Valverde leaves Barcelona: Five games where it went wrong

    Given he delivered back-to-back LaLiga titles and left Barcelona still at the summit, Ernesto Valverde's departure appears perplexing on the surface.

    There has been no great decline to speak of, no obvious player revolt and no boardroom bickering.

    Why then have the Blaugrana opted to part ways with their head coach and replace him with Quique Setien, a man who could only lead Real Betis to a 10th-place finish last term?

    We have taken a look at the five games which might have ultimately resulted in Valverde's exit.

    Roma 3-0 Barcelona. Champions League quarter-final second leg. April 10, 2018.

    After being beaten in both legs of the Supercopa de Espana by Real Madrid to begin his reign, things picked up for Valverde, who enjoyed a 36-match unbeaten run at the beginning of the 2017-18 LaLiga campaign.

    However, two and a half weeks before that title triumph was sealed, Barcelona were stunned in Europe.

    Valverde's side were in control of the tie having beaten the Serie A side 4-1 at home, but Roma became only the third side in Champions League history to overturn a first-leg deficit of three goals or more.

    Greek defender Kostas Manolas scored the crucial third goal eight minutes from time as Roma went through on away goals and Valverde suffered his first, but not last, European humiliation.

    Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona. Champions League semi-final second leg. May 7, 2019.

    Fast forward a year and a case of deja vu, with Barca sitting pretty on a 3-0 first-leg lead in their last-four tie against Liverpool.

    The Reds were without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the return fixture at Anfield, where Divock Origi's early goal only gave them a sliver of hope.

    Yet Barca looked shell-shocked as Georginio Wijnaldum's double was followed up by another Origi strike, Liverpool incredibly progressing to a final they would win.

    Described in the Spanish press as a "debacle", "tragedy" and "historic failure", the writing seemed to be on the wall for Valverde from that point.

    Barcelona 1-2 Valencia. Copa del Rey final. May 25, 2019. 

    Not even a second LaLiga title could silence Valverde's doubters, who had more ammo when his team lost to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

    Valverde had hoped a victory would ease the pain of the Liverpool loss but Barca were stunned again, Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo putting Valencia 2-0 ahead before Lionel Messi pulled one back.

    Rather than wield the axe, though, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu absolved Valverde of blame for the result.

     

    Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona. LaLiga. January 4, 2020.

    Away defeats to Athletic Bilbao, Granada and Levante would have looked costlier had the champions' nearest rivals Real Madrid not stumbled along themselves in the first half of this season.

    Both teams' struggles were evident in a 0-0 Clasico draw at Camp Nou in December, but it was Barcelona's first result back after the mid-season break that would have set more alarm bells ringing.

    Derby rivals Espanyol were bottom of the table and had not beaten Barca in LaLiga since 2009 but Frenkie de Jong was sent off as the strugglers claimed a 2-2 draw.

    Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid. Supercopa de Espana semi-final. January 9, 2020.

    Five days later and it got even worse for Valverde and Barcelona.

    Leading 2-1 in Saudi Arabia with nine minutes to go, the Blaugrana collapsed again late on, with Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa sending Atletico through to a final against their cross-city rivals Madrid.

    It meant Barcelona had won just one of their previous five games, a sour note to end on for Valverde.

  • Valverde leaves Barcelona: His Blaugrana reign in Opta numbers Valverde leaves Barcelona: His Blaugrana reign in Opta numbers

    Barcelona are looking for a new head coach after sacking Ernesto Valverde - the man who led them to back-to-back LaLiga titles.

    Valverde departs Camp Nou with the Blaugrana top of the table after 19 games in 2019-20, too.

    Given his success with Barca, it seems a harsh decision, but do the numbers back that up?

    With the help of Opta, we take a look at Valverde's two-and-a-half-year Barca reign.

     

    69.5 per cent - Valverde took charge of 95 LaLiga games as Barca boss, winning 66 of those, drawing 22 and losing just seven. That 69.5 per cent win ratio is the fifth best return in the club's history, with Tito Vilanova way out in front with 92.10 per cent.

    97 - Valverde, 55, will be disappointed he did not reach a landmark at Barcelona, with whom he was only three wins shy of 100 in all competitions.

    36 - It started so well for Valverde too as the team were unbeaten in his first 36 LaLiga games, which remains the longest sequence for a new boss in the league's history. They won 27 of those fixtures.

    43 - That long streak added to the final seven games of Luis Enrique's time in charge, when Barcelona were also unbeaten, giving them a LaLiga record 43-match unbeaten run.

    4 - Valverde delivered four titles to the Camp Nou trophy cabinet - two LaLiga titles (2017-18 and 2018-19), the 2018 Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

    213 - Former Athletic Bilbao, Valencia and Villarreal boss Valverde has won 213 LaLiga games in his career, the fifth most of all time. Luis Aragones (344) is the leader in that particular category.

    9 - Beating Real Madrid is a sure-fire way to win over the sceptics and Valverde has toasted nine victories over Los Blancos this century. No manager has managed more in the 21st century (level with Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone).

    0-3 and 0-4 - Valverde's inability to deliver Champions League success is believed to be behind the decision to sack him, though. Barcelona beat Roma 4-1 and Liverpool 3-0 in the home first legs of knockout ties during the previous two seasons, but they went out on both occasions as the Giallorossi beat them 3-0 and the Reds 4-0.

    112 - Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi has been the most productive attacking player under Valverde, scoring 112 times and providing 46 assists for 158 goal involvements. Messi was involved in 47.9 per cent of Barcelona's 238 LaLiga goals under Valverde.

    123 - However, it was not Messi who was handed the most starts by Valverde. With 109 appearances from the off, he is only fifth on the list, behind Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gerard Pique, who accumulated 123 starts.

  • Barcelona part company with Valverde &amp; appoint Setien Barcelona part company with Valverde & appoint Setien

    Barcelona have confirmed the departure of head coach Ernesto Valverde and placed Quique Setien in charge.

    Valverde was pictured overseeing training on Monday ahead of meeting with Barca's board.

    Following the conclusion of those discussions, Barca announced the end of Valverde's two-and-a-half-year stint in charge at Camp Nou, with former Real Betis boss Setien replacing him on a contract until June 2022.

    "FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde have reached an agreement to terminate the contract that united both parties," the statement announcing Valverde's departure read.

    "The club publicly expresses its gratitude to Ernesto Valverde for his professionalism, his commitment, his dedication and his always positive treatment towards all that make up the Barca family. We wish him luck and success in the future."

    Setien replaces Valverde despite the fact Barca are top of LaLiga and still in the Champions League. They have been crowned league champions in each of the past two seasons.

    However, the former Athletic Bilbao boss has often found his position under scrutiny, particularly after Barca surrendered a 3-0 first-leg lead in the Champions League semi-finals against Liverpool last season.

    The 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Thursday further cranked up the pressure, with Barca losing to Diego Simeone's men despite having largely controlled the contest.

    Barca legend Xavi was said to be among the frontrunners to take the reins, the 2010 World Cup winner having met director of football Eric Abidal in Qatar on Friday.

    However, Xavi is reported to have told the club he was not interested in taking over until the end of the season.

    Setien will be presented at 14:30 local time (13:30 GMT) on Tuesday before his first game against Granada at Camp Nou on Sunday.

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies confirms delayed payment of player salaries

Cricket West Indies confirms delayed pay…

Dec 03, 2019 Rate: 0.00

KC baller takes bite out of JC opponent in Manning Cup semis

KC baller takes bite out of JC opponent …

Nov 21, 2019 Rate: 0.00

Just The Facts: Shai Hope's impressive ODI record

Just The Facts: Shai Hope's impressive O…

Nov 13, 2019 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.