Jamaica Football

Reggae Boy Javon East happy with Costa Rican deal, wants a foothold in Europe

By December 28, 2019
Javon East Javon East

In January, former Portmore United attacking midfielder, Javon East will be embarking on a three-year stint with Primera División de Costa Rica outfit, Santos de Guápiles, when the new season begins.

Back in June, East went on loan with the Costa Rican top-tier club and has impressed enough to be offered a more permanent switch.

However, East, who made his debut for the Reggae Boyz in 2018, while happy with the club’s decision to see him as important to their future, is also looking elsewhere to secure that future.

“I am feeling good about this because it is a start to push my career towards Europe,” said East.

“I think that I just have to start the season good and finish it good in order to stand a chance to make it into Europe.”

East, had a phenomenal start to life with Santos, scoring 10 goals in 18 appearances for the club, making him its leading scorer last season, just three off the top goalscorer in the league.

East, though, has set his sights much higher, saying he wants to, at least, double that tally in the upcoming season.

“My aim for next season is to score 20-plus goals because from the first week that I went there, I adapted to their style of play and so I know that I can hit this target,” he said.

With much bigger targets, East, one of three foreigners in the Santos squad, believes he will have to do more adapting because he is no longer and unknown quantity.

“I think next season is going to be a bit tougher because my opponents in the league know about me now, and so I am going to have to double my work ethic going forward in the competition,” he said.

Tags
Paul-Andre Walker

Paul-Andre is the Managing Editor at SportsMax.tv. He comes to the role with almost 20 years of experience as journalist. That experience includes all facets of media. He began as a sports Journalist in 2001, quickly moving into radio, where he was an editor before becoming a news editor and then an entertainment editor with one of the biggest media houses in the Caribbean.

Latest from Paul-Andre Walker

Related items

  • Tokyo2020 automatic qualifiers Japan romp to 9-0 thrashing of young Reggae Boyz Tokyo2020 automatic qualifiers Japan romp to 9-0 thrashing of young Reggae Boyz

    With the Olympics in Tokyo just months away, Japan has ramped up their preparations and showed their might on Saturday with a comprehensive 9-0 thrashing of Jamaica’s Young Reggae Boyz at the Transcosmos Stadium in Nagasaki.

    The under 22s from Jamaica were no match for their hosts, who are also preparing for the Asian Cup next month, a competition which also acts as a qualifier for Tokyo.

    Though Japan has already booked their place in Tokyo by virtue of being the hosts, they would still like to do well in the Asian Cup and have laid down a marker for their rivals.

    Japan will be in Group B of the Under-23 Asian Cup, where they will first take on Saudi Arabia on January 9, 2020, before turning their attention to  Syria on the 12th.

    Qatar is next for the Japan side before what they will hope are quarterfinal match-ups. There are four groups with the top two from each making the quarterfinal.

    Reggae Boyz coach Theodore Whitmore was the man in charge of the under-22s, saying the encounter would have given him the chance to take a look at some of the emerging talent from the country with a bid to fitting them into senior World Cup qualification games.

  • Struggling West Ham sack Pellegrini Struggling West Ham sack Pellegrini

    Manuel Pellegrini has been sacked by West Ham with the club hovering just above the Premier League relegation zone.

    A 2-1 defeat at home to high-flying Leicester City on Saturday proved to be the final straw.

    West Ham are just a point above the bottom three and co-chairman David Sullivan said the board had to act.

    "It is with great disappointment that we've had to make this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre," Sullivan said.

    "However, it has become clear that that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season. 

    "We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal."

    Pellegrini arrived at the London Stadium in May 2018 on a three-year deal and led the club to a top-10 finish in his maiden campaign. 

    However, the Chilean – who guided Manchester City to Premier League glory in the 2013-14 campaign – has seen West Ham lose 10 of their 19 top-flight matches this term despite forking out big sums on the likes of Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals in the close season.

    Former boss David Moyes is the early bookmakers' favourite to replace Pellegrini, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and Rafael Benitez have previously been linked with the role.

  • Monaco sack Jardim again and hire former Spain boss Moreno Monaco sack Jardim again and hire former Spain boss Moreno

    Monaco have sacked head coach Leonardo Jardim for the second time in just over a year and replaced him with former Spain boss Robert Moreno.

    Jardim was reappointed by the Ligue 1 club in January, three months after first being dismissed, but results in 2019 have been mixed.

    Pressure had recently been building on Jardim, who previously led Monaco to the French title and a Champions League semi-final in 2017, after last week's 3-0 home loss to Lille in the last 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue.

    Monaco confirmed on their official website on Saturday that the 45-year-old has been dismissed with immediate effect and Moreno installed in his place on a deal that runs through until 2022.

    Moreno has never previously managed a club at professional level, with his only previous top-level experience coming with the Spain senior side earlier this year.

    He took temporary charge of La Roja in March when Luis Enrique – who he had worked as assistant to at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona – stepped down for personal reasons.

    Moreno was handed the job on a permanent basis in June after impressing in his caretaker role, but Luis Enrique returned five months later after qualification for Euro 2020 had been sealed.

    The Spaniard will take charge of Monaco training next week ahead of the Coupe de France clash with Reims on January 4, with his first Ligue 1 game a rearranged meeting with champions Paris Saint-Germain the following weekend.

