Jamaica Football

JFF Boss slams ‘unprofessional’ Menzies

By December 21, 2019
Michael Ricketts &amp; Hue Menzies Michael Ricketts & Hue Menzies

Jamaica Football Federation president, Michael Ricketts, held nothing back recently when he slammed former Reggae Girlz head coach Hue Menzies for being unprofessional.

Menzies, the coach who led the Reggae Girlz to a historic World Cup Qualification earlier this year, quit the team via the media recently, citing numerous problems with remuneration and issues with getting information about a new contract, which elapsed earlier this year.

Ricketts, however, said Menzies has been less than truthful about his issues with the JFF and pointed out that the nature of his resignation was not inkeeping with proper protocol.

“If I were to say the things that Menzies have done, it would cause all of us major embarrassment. We’ll refrain from saying anything else; just to say that Menzies up to now has not yet said to the JFF that here’s my letter of resignation, but he tells the world and every single media house that he has resigned so we take it that he has resigned so we move on,” said Ricketts on Jamaican radio station, Hitz 92 FM.

Menzies had missed the first stage of the Reggae Girlz’ Olympic qualifiers earlier this year, saying he would not coach the team until the JFF resolved their issues with him.

According to Ricketts, his organization were only made aware that this was the case, again through the media.

“Just before the start of the preliminary round of the World Cup Qualifiers, Minister (Olivia Grange) and I were on the phone and got in contact with the coach to have a three-way discussion. Menzies said to us that he could not come to the first stage of the qualifiers because he had a board meeting to attend. The next day Menzies was on the radio saying that he was not coming because the JFF owed him money,” said the JFF president.

The announcement of a new coach, the JFF has said, will take place before the end of the year.

Tags
« Government to provide financial support to family of slain Reggae Girl
Paul-Andre Walker

Paul-Andre is the Managing Editor at SportsMax.tv. He comes to the role with almost 20 years of experience as journalist. That experience includes all facets of media. He began as a sports Journalist in 2001, quickly moving into radio, where he was an editor before becoming a news editor and then an entertainment editor with one of the biggest media houses in the Caribbean.

Latest from Paul-Andre Walker

Related items

  • Esposito grateful to &#039;fantastic person&#039; Lukaku for penalty gesture Esposito grateful to 'fantastic person' Lukaku for penalty gesture

    Sebastiano Esposito spoke of his gratitude to team-mate Romelu Lukaku after his Inter strike partner allowed him to take a penalty he then converted in an historic appearance against Genoa.

    With Lautaro Martinez suspended amid a host of other absences, 17-year-old Esposito made his first Serie A start for Inter on Saturday in an emphatic 4-0 home win that put Antonio Conte's men top of Serie A.

    He was the youngest player to begin a Serie A game for the club in the 21st century and then became their second-youngest league scorer when he netted a 64th-minute penalty.

    With Inter two goals ahead, designated spot-kick taker Lukaku – who inspired the win with two goals along with an assist for Roberto Gagliardini - accepted Esposito's request to hand the ball over, allowing the youngster to fire past goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

    "I found myself in sync with Romelu right away, he's a fantastic person who's always looking to help me," Esposito, who celebrated the goal with his mother, said to Sky Sport Italia.

    "He reassured me a lot by saying that everything would go alright and I'm so happy to have scored. 

    "It's been a fantastic week, I can't lie, I didn't sleep a lot thinking about how this game would go. I'd like to thank the team, the coach, the club and Romelu especially for the goal. 

    "He's a fantastic person and an extraordinary player. He told me to be sure of myself when I stepped up to strike the ball and to score.

    "I'm happy with the win and with the faith that the coach has shown in me, now the more difficult part is coming and we'll need to work hard. 

    "All of the sacrifices I've made are now bearing fruit and I hope that I can continue on this path because there's still a lot of work to be done."

    The comprehensive victory by a depleted Inter side was a timely one after a three-game winless run that included their Champions League group-stage elimination.

    Conte said: "We didn't need to wait for this game to say that the team has grown in every aspect.

    "The difficulties faced have made the squad more responsible and meant that everyone has been involved. This shows that we've always had the right attitude and that includes those who have played less.

    "We put in a brilliant performance despite all the difficulties and players missing. Gagliardini, Matias Vecino and Borja Valero made themselves available even though they weren't in the best condition.

    "When you have these players who put the team ahead of everything, you can be pleased regardless of the result. Now, we need to keep it up and keep surprising people."

  • Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Amiens: Mbappe, Neymar and Icardi devastate struggling visitors Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Amiens: Mbappe, Neymar and Icardi devastate struggling visitors

    Kylian Mbappe scored for the seventh successive match across all competitions as his brace led the way in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 Ligue 1 defeat of Amiens.

    The France star, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Friday, was in lethal form as he took his Ligue 1 tally to 11 for the season, with PSG's star-studded unit of attackers causing struggling Amiens no end of problems and ensuring the champions remain seven points clear of Marseille at the summit heading into the winter break.

    PSG's particularly reliable combination of Neymar and Mbappe linked up to great effect early on when the latter opened the scoring in what was a lively first-half display from the former Monaco talent.

    Neymar then found the net for the fifth game in a row early in the second half and Mbappe's second of the day put a result beyond the visitors, who did at least manage to pull one back via John Stiven Mendoza, though Mauro Icardi wrapped up a comfortable win late on.

    Amiens' resistance held up only until the 10th minute as they were hit on the break from their own corner – Icardi flicking a clearance on to Neymar, who fed Mbappe through on goal and he beat Regis Gurtner with a delicate chip.

    It took less than a minute after the restart for PSG to double their advantage – Neymar tapping in after a brilliant run and pass from Icardi.

    Bakaye Dibassy nearly pulled one back for Amiens soon after, but his flick-on from Mendoza's delivery came back off the crossbar, and PSG effectively finished them off in the 65th minute.

    Angel Di Maria released Mbappe into the right side of the box and his shot was too powerful for Gurtner to keep out.

    Amiens did register through Mendoza following Fousseni Diabate's deep left-wing cross five minutes later, but it had no impact on the outcome, as Icardi turned in Juan Bernat's delivery late on.

    While there were no further goals, one young PSG fan did have a final reason to celebrate, as he successfully got Mbappe to sign a book after invading the pitch in the latter stages.

     

    What does it mean? PSG in charge at Christmas

    That is it for PSG's Ligue 1 exploits in 2019, and they go into the new year in complete control at the top of the table.

    Although Marseille also won on Saturday to ensure they did not fall any further behind, another Ligue 1 title already looks a formality for PSG, particularly when Neymar, Icardi and Mbappe are in this kind of mood.

    Mbappe unplayable

    Amiens' defence had no answer to Mbappe here. The Frenchman's pace, ball control and finishing made him an absolute terror, and his brace was the least he deserved for his efforts.

    Lefort taught a lesson

    It was a difficult day for Amiens centre-back Jordan Lefort. Mbappe and Neymar ran rings around him for much of the match and his frustration boiled over towards the end in a spat with the Brazilian. He will want to forget this one quickly.

    What's next?

    With France's winter break now commencing, PSG are not in action again until January 5 when they go to Linas-Montlhery in the Coupe de France.

    Three days later they host Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de la Ligue, before returning to Ligue 1 action on January 12 when Monaco visit the Parc des Princes.

    Amiens' next league game is the day before at home to Montpellier, which also comes after a pair of cup outings.

  • Club World Cup: Liverpool crowned champions at last after previous final setbacks Club World Cup: Liverpool crowned champions at last after previous final setbacks

    Liverpool secured their second trophy in the 2019-20 season on Saturday, lifting the Club World Cup in Qatar after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Flamengo.

    It was a long-awaited first triumph in the competition - including their previous appearances in the Intercontinental Cup - as Jurgen Klopp managed to achieve what club legends Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Rafael Benitez found a step too far during their respective tenures on Merseyside.

    Having scored a dramatic late winner in the semi-final, Roberto Firmino was once again on target for the Reds on Saturday. The Brazil international crushed the hopes of his compatriots in the first period of extra time, converting Sadio Mane's pass.

    After their success in Doha, we look back at Liverpool's previous near misses - and how those seasons panned out once they returned home.

     

    1981: FLAMENGO LEAD REDS A MERRY DANCE

    Having opted not to play in the 1978 fixture, the Reds travelled to Tokyo three years later to face Copa Libertadores holders Flamengo.

    Liverpool had secured their place in the game by lifting the European Cup in May, Alan Kennedy the unlikely hero with the only goal in a 1-0 triumph over Real Madrid. The full-back left it late too, collecting a throw-in from Ray Kennedy before ghosting into the penalty area to beat goalkeeper Agustin Rodriguez in the 82nd minute.

    However, Paisley's star-studded team were no match for their Brazilian opponents, losing 3-0. Flamengo did all the scoring in the first half, Nunes' brace sandwiching a goal from Adilio.

    Liverpool lost their first game back following their journey to Japan, going down 3-1 to Manchester City on December 26, but still went on to be crowned champions, finishing four points clear of Ipswich Town. They also lifted the League Cup, recording a 3-1 triumph over Tottenham at Wembley thanks to two goals from Ronnie Whelan.

     

    1984: INDEPENDIENTE STRIKE EARLY

    Fagan was in charge for Liverpool's fourth European Cup win, sealed on penalties at the expense of Roma. The shoot-out will forever be synonymous with Bruce Grobbelaar and his spaghetti legs, the goalkeeper deploying wobbly limbs in an attempt to put off opponents as they approached the spot. 

    The tactic may well have worked as three players missed for the Italians, allowing Kennedy to once again make a telling contribution in a final, the defender converting the winning kick.

    They were back in Tokyo again before the end of the year, this time Independiente their opponents. The Argentine club grabbed an early lead through Jose Percudani in the sixth minute and defended resolutely for the remainder of the contest.

    Liverpool finished a distant second to neighbours Everton in the league, while also losing 1-0 to Juventus in a European Cup final overshadowed by crowd trouble at Heysel Stadium. Fagan would retire after the Reds finished a campaign without silverware for the first time in a decade.


    2005: SAO PAULO DENY BENITEZ AND CO. 

    FIFA had merged the Intercontinental Cup and Club World Championship by 2005, giving us the modern format with more participants involved.

    Liverpool were involved again thanks to one of the most memorable European nights in their storied history, with Benitez's team rallying from three goals down at half-time against Milan to complete what will forever be known as the 'Miracle of Istanbul'. 

    Jerzy Dudek was one of the heroes - channelling his inner Grobbelaar during the shoot-out - but he was no longer first-choice goalkeeper by December, demoted following the arrival of Pepe Reina.

    The Reds eased past Costa Rican opponents Saprissa in the semi-final but would lose to Sao Paulo, Mineiro - who would go on to have a forgettable spell at Chelsea - scoring the solitary goal of the game in 27th minute.

    Still, Benitez's squad did secure silverware in 2005-06, lifting the FA Cup in Cardiff after Steven Gerrard produced a long-range stunner to force extra time against West Ham. As for the Premier League, they finished third, nine points behind champions Chelsea.

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies confirms delayed payment of player salaries

Cricket West Indies confirms delayed pay…

Dec 03, 2019 Rate: 0.00

KC baller takes bite out of JC opponent in Manning Cup semis

KC baller takes bite out of JC opponent …

Nov 21, 2019 Rate: 0.00

Just The Facts: Shai Hope's impressive ODI record

Just The Facts: Shai Hope's impressive O…

Nov 13, 2019 Rate: 0.00

© 2018 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.