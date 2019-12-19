MLS

Reggae Boy Alvas Powell signs for David Beckham's Inter Miami

By December 19, 2019
Reggae Boy Alvas Powell Reggae Boy Alvas Powell

Reggae Boyz defender Alvas Powell was selected by David Beckham's newly formed Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami FC.

Powell, who signed from Eastern Conference MLS side, FC Cincinnati, was selected in the second round (third overall) of the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft on Tuesday evening.  FC Cincinnati will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money in compensation for the selection.

The 25-year-old Powell made 13 appearances for FC Cincinnati, including 10 starts in the club’s inaugural MLS season in 2019. The Jamaican was acquired from the Portland Timbers via trade on December 27, 2018. 

Powell made 14 appearances for the Reggae Boyz and scored his first two international goals in a CONCACAF Nations League group stage match in Guyana on September 9.

Inter Miami co-owner Beckham will welcome his former club LA Galaxy to Florida for the new franchise's MLS home opener.

MLS is welcoming two new teams for the 2020 season, with Inter and Nashville SC taking the league to 26 franchises.

The full schedule for the next campaign is still to be confirmed, with the 2019 season ending just over a week ago with the Seattle Sounders defeating Toronto FC in the MLS Cup final.

But Inter have announced their first official home fixture, with Beckham's team to come up against Galaxy at their temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale on March 14.

Tags
« Visa issues appear to end Jamaican Cory Burke's MLS season
Paul-Andre Walker

Paul-Andre is the Managing Editor at SportsMax.tv. He comes to the role with almost 20 years of experience as journalist. That experience includes all facets of media. He began as a sports Journalist in 2001, quickly moving into radio, where he was an editor before becoming a news editor and then an entertainment editor with one of the biggest media houses in the Caribbean.

Latest from Paul-Andre Walker

Related items

  • Man Utd desperate for a trophy to show evolution under Solskjaer, says Pereira Man Utd desperate for a trophy to show evolution under Solskjaer, says Pereira

    Andreas Pereira admits Manchester United are "desperate" to win a trophy this season and prove progress has been made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

    Pereira helped United reach the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Colchester United at Old Trafford.

    The Red Devils won that competition, along with the Europa League, in Jose Mourinho's first season in charge in 2016-17, but they have not lifted a trophy since.

    With United already 24 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, the cup competitions once more represent their best chances of winning a first piece of silverware since Solskjaer took charge.

    Pereira says the drive for success within the squad, particularly those players to progress from United's academy, is burning strongly this season as they look to show how they have improved since Solskjaer replaced Mourinho.

    "We are desperate to get a trophy," he said. "Everybody at the academy is raised to win trophies.

    "We have been winning trophies since the academy days and we want to do it now with the first team.

    "We have evolved a lot. Mentally we are more patient, we work for each other more and more and we have more confidence on the pitch

    "It is all the United way we play, on the counter-attack. We are very direct and the manager's played a massive part in that. Hopefully, we can keep that going and he can stay for many, many more years.

    "We have to keep it going and keep this form."

    Standing in United's way in the last four of the EFL Cup are holders Manchester City, whose last defeat in the competition came against United at Old Trafford in 2016.

    United won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the league this month and Pereira says they will approach the two-legged tie with no fear.

    "It's a good game," he said. "We are up for it. We know it is difficult. Derbies are always special.

    "We will never fear it, but the last game, we won, and now we have to look at it from a different perspective.

    "It is a new game, a semi-final and they will come with something new because they know for sure they lost last time and they will do something different.

    "We will prepare like we did last time and hopefully win."

  • Belgium crowned FIFA Team of the Year again Belgium crowned FIFA Team of the Year again

    Belgium have been crowned FIFA's Team of the Year for finishing top of the world rankings for the second December in a row.

    Roberto Martinez's side will end 2019 at the top of the standings after winning all 10 of their international 'A' matches this year to secure qualification for Euro 2020.

    World champions France conclude the year in second place, with Brazil third, England fourth and Uruguay fifth.

    World Cup runners-up Croatia and Nations League Finals winners Portugal join Spain, Argentina and Colombia in the top 10.

    The Mover of the Year accolade goes to Qatar, who gained 138 rankings points over the course of 2019.

    The World Cup 2022 hosts won the Asian Cup in February as they climbed 38 places up the rankings. That was the biggest jump recorded by any team, ahead of Algeria (up 32) and Japan (up 22).

    Europe's dominance of the top 50 has diminished this year. UEFA nations make up 28 of the top 50 teams, down three on last year, while CONCACAF, AFC and CAF (all with four) have each gained one place each.

    The first FIFA rankings of the new decade will be released on February 20.

  • Buffon shuns retirement thoughts as Juventus great chases more memories Buffon shuns retirement thoughts as Juventus great chases more memories

    Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon believes retiring now would rob himself of the "beautiful emotions" that remain ahead in his record-breaking career.

    Buffon drew level with Paolo Maldini at the top of Serie A's list of all-time appearances when he deputised for the injured Wojciech Szczesny in a 2-1 win at Sampdoria on Wednesday.

    The match was his 647th in Italy's top flight and his 479th at that level for Juve, one more than previous club record holder Alessandro Del Piero.

    Now 41, Buffon has not been mistake-free since returning from a single-season spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

    But the ex-Italy goalkeeper believes he has plenty left to experience and offer in his third decade as a professional.

    "The reason why I keep playing is that, together with my team-mates and the club, I can still give myself many beautiful emotions, which are worth living," Buffon told Sky Sport Italia.

    "The thing that interests me most, more than the games I play, is the role I think I can play here at Juve.

    "As for the future, I let life show me the way.

    "Right now, I would be doing myself wrong if I thought about stopping because I feel like a point of reference regardless of the matches I'm playing."

    Juve clawed their way back to the top of the table with the midweek victory at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, secured courtesy of excellent first-half goals from Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.

    "The most important thing was to win and try to finish year at the top, at least in the league," Buffon said.

    Maurizio Sarri's men meet Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, their final match before the mid-season break.

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies confirms delayed payment of player salaries

Cricket West Indies confirms delayed pay…

Dec 03, 2019 Rate: 0.00

KC baller takes bite out of JC opponent in Manning Cup semis

KC baller takes bite out of JC opponent …

Nov 21, 2019 Rate: 0.00

Just The Facts: Shai Hope's impressive ODI record

Just The Facts: Shai Hope's impressive O…

Nov 13, 2019 Rate: 0.00

© 2018 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.