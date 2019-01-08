Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia 4 North Korea 0: Pizzi's men start Group E in style

By Sports Desk January 08, 2019
Saudi Arabia beat 10-man North Korea 4-0 as Juan Antonio Pizzi's side made a superb start in Group E of the Asian Cup on Tuesday.

Pizzi's men are among the favourites for the title and were dominant against North Korea, who had Han Kwang-song sent off shortly before half-time at Rashid Stadium.

Hatan Bahbri, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Salem Al Dawsari and Fawad Al Muwallad scored the goals for the three-time winners in what could easily have been an even more comfortable triumph.

Having started on top, Saudi Arabia built a commanding first-half lead thanks to two high quality goals in nine minutes.

Bahbri opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a wonderful solo effort, cutting inside off the left wing to shimmy into space and whip an unstoppable strike across Ri Myong-guk.

And the North Korea keeper was soon beaten again, Al-Fatil leaping in the box to brilliantly flick a Hussain Almoqahwi cross beyond the helpless goalkeeper.

North Korea's task was made even harder shortly before the break when Han received a second yellow card in the space of eight minutes for a cynical foul from behind on Almoqahwi.

After Ali Hadi Albulayhi and Yaseer Alshahrani had wasted openings in a frenetic spell of chances at both ends, Green Falcons captain Al Dawsari made certain of the points for Saudi Arabia in the 70th minute with another classy finish.

And they added more gloss to the scoreline with three minutes to go, Al Muwallad smashing in after being picked out by Hamdan Al Shamrani's excellent pass.

Related items

  • United Arab Emirates 1 Australia 0: Degenek error sees hosts eliminate defending champions United Arab Emirates 1 Australia 0: Degenek error sees hosts eliminate defending champions

    Defending champions Australia crashed out of the 2019 Asian Cup in the quarter-finals after losing 1-0 to hosts United Arab Emirates, with Milos Degenek's second-half error proving costly.

  • Wolves boss Nuno could repeat pitch celebration despite fine Wolves boss Nuno could repeat pitch celebration despite fine

    Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has suggested he could repeat his on-field celebration, even though it cost him £8,000.

  • Pogba will join Barcelona or Real Madrid when he leaves Man United, says brother Florentin Pogba will join Barcelona or Real Madrid when he leaves Man United, says brother Florentin

    Paul Pogba would only join Real Madrid or Barcelona when he leaves Manchester United, according to his brother Florentin.

    The United star was linked with a possible move to one of LaLiga's biggest two clubs during the final few difficult months of Jose Mourinho's time in charge at Old Trafford, during which Pogba found himself reduced to largely a substitute role.

    Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as caretaker manager in December, Pogba has been restored to the starting line-up and has repaid his new boss with some superb performances in a seven-match winning streak.

    But Florentin, who is set to sign for second-tier side Elche in the coming days, thinks his brother will also move to Spain in future – but only if Barca or Madrid come calling.

    "We like tiki-taka. Whenever I can, I watch their games [on television] or go to the Camp Nou," he told AS when asked about the Pogba brothers' admiration for Barca's style.

    "When my brother leaves Manchester United, there are only three clubs he can go to improve: [Manchester] City, Real Madrid or Barca. He's not going to go to City, so he'll come to Spain: to Barca or Madrid.

    "When he was at Juventus, he could have gone to Barcelona, but he was determined to return to Manchester United, where it hadn't worked out for him first time around. There was also movement [over a transfer to Madrid] when [Zinedine] Zidane was in charge, but he had his heart set on going back to England."

    Florentin is in no doubt that Mourinho's departure was the decisive key factor in his brother's improved form, the World Cup winner having registered five goals and four assists in his last six Premier League games.

    "Mourinho leaving was the key," he said. "He wasn't happy, and it was clear to see. Now, under Solskjaer, everything is much better. My brother knows him from his time in the Manchester United youth set-up."

SportsMax Zone

Australian Open review: Nadal, Osaka book spots in finals

Australian Open review: Nadal, Osaka boo…

Jan 24, 2019 Rate: 0.00

At The Track: Infrared has great tune up and Liz Deane achieves 600 wins

At The Track: Infrared has great tune up…

Jan 24, 2019 Rate: 0.00

Zone Interviews: Kemar Roach wrecks England with five-wicket haul but England hits back late

Zone Interviews: Kemar Roach wrecks Engl…

Jan 24, 2019 Rate: 0.00

