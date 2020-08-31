Windies

Windies allrounder Rahkeem Cornwall eyes successful Test career

By August 31, 2020
Rahkeem Cornwall has only played three Test matches but if he gets to have things to go his way, he will be playing a lot more before he puts his bat away for good.

The gigantic 27-year-old Antiguan all-rounder is currently playing for the St Lucia Zouks in the 2020 Hero CPL and it is an opportunity to perhaps get his foot in the door of the international franchises that have signed many of his Caribbean colleagues, who have flourished.

However, his primary focus is on becoming a permanent fixture in the West Indies senior Test side.

“If I can play the T20 format and travel the world and play leagues it would be good but my aim is to be one of the most successful Test players out there,” Cornwall said in a recent interview.

“Playing Test cricket is the art of cricket, everyone wants to play Test cricket and do well. I have already played the format, I just want to make sure I get what I am really looking for in Test cricket and when my times comes to retire, I don’t have any regrets.”

In the three Tests he has played, Cornwall has taken 13 wickets.

« 'Age is just a number' - Bravo cautions against underestimating ageing cricketers West Indies Women in good spirits after arriving in England for T20 series »
Leighton Levy

Leighton Levy is a journalist with 28 years’ experience covering crime, entertainment, and sports. He joined the staff at SportsMax.TV as a content editor two years ago and is enjoying the experience of developing sports content and new ideas. At SportsMax.tv he is pursuing his true passion - sports.

Latest from Leighton Levy

