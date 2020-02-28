Permaul takes seven to lead Jaguars fightback against Scorpions

Guyana Jaguars spin sensation Veersammy Permaul led a stunning fightback for the defending champions, who had seemed on course to be hit for a big total on day one of the West Indies Championship, at Florence Hall.

Led by a half-century from Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood the Scorpions appeared to be on course for a more promising total at 118 for three. Permaul, however, then grabbed 7-59 from 30.5 overs to destroy the Scorpions batting.

Having racked up wins in their two previous matches, the Scorpions were dismissed about 25 minutes before the close of play. Blackwood led the way with a typically flamboyant 59, his third half-century in four innings, and Denis Smith made 23 and was the only other Scorpions batsman that passed 20.

Scorpions were 60 for three when Blackwood and Nkrumah Bonner put on 58 for the fourth wicket.

But there was little resistance be found in the Scorpions batting line-up after Blackwood was dismissed lbw to Permaul, the home team found themselves wobbling on 156 for five.

There was to be no comeback for the Scorpions, and they lost their last five wickets – three to Permaul – for 44. The spinner has carried his tally of wickets to 37 this season.