West Indies Championship

Permaul takes seven to lead Jaguars fightback against Scorpions

By Sports Desk February 28, 2020
Guyana Jaguars Veersammy Permaul. Guyana Jaguars Veersammy Permaul.

 Guyana Jaguars spin sensation Veersammy Permaul led a stunning fightback for the defending champions, who had seemed on course to be hit for a big total on day one of the West Indies Championship, at Florence Hall.

Led by a half-century from Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood the Scorpions appeared to be on course for a more promising total at 118 for three.  Permaul, however, then grabbed 7-59 from 30.5 overs to destroy the Scorpions batting.

Having racked up wins in their two previous matches, the Scorpions were dismissed about 25 minutes before the close of play.  Blackwood led the way with a typically flamboyant 59, his third half-century in four innings, and Denis Smith made 23 and was the only other Scorpions batsman that passed 20.

 Scorpions were 60 for three when Blackwood and Nkrumah Bonner put on 58 for the fourth wicket.

But there was little resistance be found in the Scorpions batting line-up after Blackwood was dismissed lbw to Permaul, the home team found themselves wobbling on 156 for five.

There was to be no comeback for the Scorpions, and they lost their last five wickets – three to Permaul – for 44.  The spinner has carried his tally of wickets to 37 this season.

Tags
« 'We don’t talk' - Ramdin lashes out at T&T Red Force coach Dillon, 'toxic environment' Belligerent Mayers ton rescues struggling Pride »

Related items

  • ‘He could do anything’ – McGrath says Lara was tougher opponent than Tendulkar ‘He could do anything’ – McGrath says Lara was tougher opponent than Tendulkar

    Legendary Australian seamer Glenn McGrath has picked West Indies great Brian Lara as a tougher opponent to face than Sachin Tendulkar.

    The Australian bowler dismissed the West Indian star more than any other batsman, claiming Lara’s wicket 15 times in 24 matches.  McGrath also had good success in seeing off the Indian legend 13 times, one less than fellow Australian Brett Lee.

    “I may have got him out 15 times, but he also scored big hundreds and double hundreds against us when both me and Warnie (Shane Warne) were playing together for Australia,” McGrath told the Times of India.

     “When it was his day, he could do absolutely anything. Sachin was equally as good, but there was something about Brian where he could just keep going and he was slightly harder to bowl to than Sachin. He was more fearless,” he added.

    Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in a Test after scoring 400 not out in 2004 against England.  The batsman could also be particularly brutal against Australia.  Lara struck 277 runs against Australia in Sydney, his maiden Test century and the fourth-highest maiden Test century by any batsman.

     

     

     

     

  • Belligerent Mayers ton rescues struggling Pride Belligerent Mayers ton rescues struggling Pride

    A pugnacious hundred from Kyle Mayers pulled current leaders Barbados Pride out of trouble against Windward Islands Volcanoes in the West Indies Championship on Thursday.

    Put into bat, Pride stumbled to 132 for five in the first hour after lunch on a rain-marred day.

    But Mayers transformed the complexion of the innings with an array of meaty strokes to all parts of the ground to complete his second hundred of the season, against these same opponents, following his 106 in their first-round match at the Arnos Vale Cricket Ground in St. Vincent

    The left-hander, playing for his home franchise after spending four seasons with the Volcanoes, built strong alliances with the lower order to drag the Pride from the precipice, gaining admirable support from Kevin Stoute and West Indies pacer Kemar Roach in successive half-century stands.

    Mayers shared 92 with Stoute for the sixth wicket and put on a further 92 for the seventh wicket with Roach to frustrate the Volcanoes in between two brief stoppages for rain.

    Stoute scored 46, Roach made 41, Justin Greaves added 38, left-handed opener Shayne Moseley got 36 and West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks gathered 33.

    Mayers’ innings carried him to the brink of becoming the first batsman this season to clear the 500-run mark. He needs only two more.

     

  • Pollard takes Windies thrashing on the chin, wants to save face in final encounter Pollard takes Windies thrashing on the chin, wants to save face in final encounter

    West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said that while he could pinpoint a great many things his side got wrong during a one-sided affair against Sri Lanka at Hambantota on Wednesday, he would not go into the business of scapegoating but would talk to his team about what transpired.

    Sri Lanka won the game by 161 runs but more importantly, the hosts now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series.

    The hosts benefitted from centuries of 127  and 119 from opener Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis respectively, the pair helping them to a mammoth 345-8 from their 50 overs. The West Indies did not get close, as only Shai Hope, 51, and Roston Chase, 31, offered any resistance.

    The visitors would end on 184 all out against the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga, 3-30, Lakshan Sandakan, 3-57, and Nuwan Pradeep, 2-37. There was also a wicket for Angelo Matthews, 1-20.

    But Pollard did point out that things could have been different had he not dropped Mendis early in the innings and maybe, the series would now be different.

    "It was the start we were looking forward to, getting two wickets early. But I put the catch of Kusal Mendis down, otherwise they would have been three down,” said Pollard.

    In addition, Pollard believes his side did not have faith in the plans they made.

    “We didn't stick to our plans long enough. I don't think we were up to the international standard today. Well bowled to them and well played to them,” he said.

    Pollard will now look toward the final game of the series to see if the West Indies can win one.

    “We weren't there in all three departments today. We can pinpoint a lot of things but I don't want to go into a lot of details. We'll do that as a team. I cop this one on the chin and we move on to Kandy."

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Grave explains Hetmyer, Lewis omission

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Gra…

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return to Jamaica now imminent

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return …

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach Busby

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach B…

Jan 30, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.