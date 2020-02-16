Volcanoes still in fight to save game against rampaging Jaguars

Veteran batsman Devon Smith is still at the crease.

The Guyana Jaguars have a 62-run lead headed into the final day of their West Indies Championship game against the Windward Islands Hurricanes at St George’s.

The Jaguars, thanks to 189 from skipper Leon Johnson, and 107 from Christopher Barnwell had made light work of the Volcanoes’ 318 all-out in the first innings, scoring 426.

That 318 was made on the back of half-centuries from Kaveem Hodge, 53, Keron Cottoy, 56, and Shane Shillingford, 53.

Devendra Bishoo, 4-73, and Veerasammy Permaul, 4-59, were the best of the Jaguars bowling before their batsmen found it easy going to score 426.

Batting a second time, the Volcanoes made it to 46-1 at the close of play on the third day.

Devon Smith, 16, and Hodge, 17, are the not-out batsmen with Cato the only man back in the pavilion, falling leg-before off the bowling of Raymon Reifer.