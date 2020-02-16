West Indies Championship

Scorpions remain in strong position going into final day

By February 16, 2020
Jahmar Hamilton is on 12 not out headed into the final day. Jahmar Hamilton is on 12 not out headed into the final day.

The Jamaica Scorpions are in a race against time headed into the final day of their West Indies Championship game against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes on Sunday at the Trelawny Muli-Purpose Stadium.

Scores in the match so far, the Scorpions, 385, and the Hurricanes, 227 and 134-4.

The Scorpions, batting first, posted the competitive total thanks to Jermaine Blackwood’s 98 and Denis Smith’s 84.

In reply, only Montcin Hodge, 52, and Terance Ward, 65, made it to landmarks while Amir Jangoo scored 35 before he was run out.

Patrick Harty was the pick of the Scorpions bowling, bagging 4-43 on the way to restricting the Hurricanes to just 227.

Batting a second time and facing a deficit of 158, the Hurricanes made a fight of it but were pegged back by Nicholas Gordon’s 2-44.

That fight came mostly from the bat of Kieran Powell, who scored 54 before Gordon had him caught by Smith.

1-37 from Harty and 1-27 from Pete Salmon left the Hurricanes 24 runs short with just six second-innings wickets still intact.

The Hurricanes could bat for a long time tomorrow and end the match in a stalemate, as Jahmar Hamilton, 12, and Ward, 20, have hunkered down.

The Scorpions, on the other hand, will look to get rid of these six wickets as soon as possible and set to the task of overhauling what they hope will be a very small target. They currently lead by 24 runs.

Tags
« Salmon sensation seven-wicket haul powers Jamaica Scorpions past Guyana Jaguars Volcanoes still in fight to save game against rampaging Jaguars »
Paul-Andre Walker

Paul-Andre is the Managing Editor at SportsMax.tv. He comes to the role with almost 20 years of experience as journalist. That experience includes all facets of media. He began as a sports Journalist in 2001, quickly moving into radio, where he was an editor before becoming a news editor and then an entertainment editor with one of the biggest media houses in the Caribbean.

Latest from Paul-Andre Walker

Related items

  • Pride in pole position to take full points from Red Force Pride in pole position to take full points from Red Force

    The Barbados Pride have a massive 329-run lead going into the final day of their West Indies Championship game against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in Bridgetown.

    After scoring a paltry 209 in their first innings, the Pride hit back by skittling out the Red Force for just 175 before returning to the crease to rack up 342 and put pressure on the visitors who are now struggling at 48-4.

    When the Pride bat for a second time, Kraigg Brathwaite scored 58, Sheyne Moseley had a wonderful knock of 155, and Kevin Stoute chipped in with an important 55.

    Jeremy Solozano, with an even 50, was the only person to lay down a significant mark on the scoreboard in the Red Force’s 175.

    On Sunday morning, Joshua Da Silva, on 23, and Yannic Cariah, on 12, will resume batting for the Red Force with Solozano, 5, Yannick Ottley, 1, Jason Mohammed, 5, and Denesh Ramdin, 0, all back in the pavilion.

    Kemar Roach, 2-25, and Chemar Holder, 2-13, have been the destroyers so far.

    Roach and Holder had bagged two wickets when they bowled to the Red Force the first time out, providing good support to Keon Harding, who had ended with 5-57.

  • Volcanoes still in fight to save game against rampaging Jaguars Volcanoes still in fight to save game against rampaging Jaguars

    The Guyana Jaguars have a 62-run lead headed into the final day of their West Indies Championship game against the Windward Islands Hurricanes at St George’s.

    The Jaguars, thanks to 189 from skipper Leon Johnson, and 107 from Christopher Barnwell had made light work of the Volcanoes’ 318 all-out in the first innings, scoring 426.

    That 318 was made on the back of half-centuries from Kaveem Hodge, 53, Keron Cottoy, 56, and Shane Shillingford, 53.

    Devendra Bishoo, 4-73, and Veerasammy Permaul, 4-59, were the best of the Jaguars bowling before their batsmen found it easy going to score 426.

    Batting a second time, the Volcanoes made it to 46-1 at the close of play on the third day.

    Devon Smith, 16, and Hodge, 17, are the not-out batsmen with Cato the only man back in the pavilion, falling leg-before off the bowling of Raymon Reifer.

  • Ishant passed fit for New Zealand Test series Ishant passed fit for New Zealand Test series

    India have been given a major boost ahead of the Test series against New Zealand after Ishant Sharma was passed fit to return from an ankle injury.

    The paceman has been out of action since hurting his right ankle while appealing for an lbw decision in Delhi's Ranji Trophy victory over Vidarbha last month.

    It was feared Ishant would miss a two-match series against Kane Williamson's side after an MRI scan showed he had suffered muscle damage.

    However, Ishant on Saturday revealed he had passed a fitness test and expressed his gratitude to Ashish Kaushik, head physio at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, six days before the first Test starts in Wellington.

    The 31-year-old quick tweeted: "It was a roller coaster ride for me after the injury on my ankle on the 20th January but with the help of Ashish Kaushik I managed to pull it off! Scans were a little scary, but today I am happy that I am fit! Thanks Ashish Kaushik."

    Ishant will be just two shy of the 100-Test landmark if he plays in both matches against the Black Caps.

    Meanwhile, India were 59 without loss at stumps on day two of a three-day tour match in Hamilton, leading a New Zealand XI by 87 runs after bowling them out for 235.

    Mohammed Shami took 3-17, while there were two apiece for Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini.

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Grave explains Hetmyer, Lewis omission

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Gra…

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return to Jamaica now imminent

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return …

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach Busby

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach B…

Jan 30, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.