Salmon sensation seven-wicket haul powers Jamaica Scorpions past Guyana Jaguars

By Sports Desk February 09, 2020
Veerasammy Permaul claimed magical second-innings figures of 6-50. Veerasammy Permaul claimed magical second-innings figures of 6-50.

A sensational seven-wicket haul from Jamaica Scorpions debutant Peter Salmon set the foundation for a 7-wicket win over the defending Guyana Jaguars in the West Indies Championship on Sunday.

Beginning the day at 155-9 with tailenders Veerasammy Permaul 20 not out and Keon Joseph on 5 and still 27 runs short of the target, the Jaguars would have needed things to go their way to stave off defeat.  They managed to add another 19 runs before Permaul was dismissed lbw off the bowling of Derval Green.

With the match evenly poised, however, Salmon had done all of the damage in the previous day’s play.  After dismissing the Scorpions for 184 and needing 182 for victory the Jaguars seemed likely to get a second straight win at home. 

Their pursuit began in shaky fashion when they lost usually dependable batsmen Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12), Chandrapaul Hemraj (13), Leon Johnson (19) and Vishaul Singh (0), after finding themselves 48-2 at the tea.

Salmon removed Chanderpaul, Hemraj and Singh before bagging the big wicket of Christopher Barnwell (12) who was like Chanderpaul trapped lbw.

The spinner then accounted for the further dismissals of Raymond Reifer (13), Anthony, Sinclair (13) and Niall Smith (0) who was also trapped lbw and put the spinner on a hattrick.

Earlier, the Scorpions had crashed to another low total as they were restricted to 184 in their second innings. Nkrumah Bonner led the way with a top score of 57 not out.  Permaul claimed magical second-innings figures of 6-50

  • Gayle demands retraction of politician&#039;s &#039;defamatory&#039; statements Gayle demands retraction of politician's 'defamatory' statements

    West Indies batting star Chris Gayle has, through his attorney, directed a Guyanese political official to withdraw statements made about him during a political meeting.

    The politician in question Charles Ramson Jr, a member of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), reportedly endorsed and shared a claim made during a meeting in Albertown, Georgetown in January.  The claim stated Gayle had been promised US$50,000 by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)  for a visit to Linden late last year and was still trying to get the money, which was owed to him.

    The West Indian star was spotted in Linden last year with officials of the PNCR.  The opening batsman who was in the country for a cricket match and to celebrate his 40th birthday was quick to dismiss any political motive or links to the appearance.  Gayle pointed out that the visit had simply been part of a community outreach program.

    In a letter dated February 4 Gayle’s attorney Roysdale Forde gave the politician 24 hours to retract the statements, which were referred to as “defamatory” and totally “false.”  The letter went on to state that the claims also seem calculated to subject [Gayle] to ridicule and portray him as being paid by a political party in Guyana to engage in work on its behalf.”

    “As you are aware my client is an internationally recognized personality and cricketer and has carefully protected his brand and reputation especially by refusing to engage in public relations activities at the request of political parties,” the letter states, before adding that Gayle has engaged in a number of business ventures in Guyana, such as the promotion of a number of entertainment events, branded on his personality and persons in Guyana,” the letter read.

    “Your statements are injurious to the financial success of these events and by extension necessarily to the said business undertaking of my client in Guyana and worldwide,” the letter concluded.

  • Hetmyer failed to report to Jaguars after Windies snub Hetmyer failed to report to Jaguars after Windies snub

    It is normal for players who are not turning out for the West Indies to return to their franchises when a regional competition is on, but that did not happen yesterday with Shimron Hetmyer and the Guyana Jaguars who began their contest with the Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park.

    Hetmyer had been dropped by the Windies ahead of an away series against Bangladesh after failing a fitness test and was expected to take his place with the Jaguars on Thursday.

    However, according to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Hetmyer did not follow the protocol associated with contracted players not on West Indies duties ahead of the game.

    “Players who are not on West Indies duties but are contracted to the West Indies are supposed to report to their franchise,” GCB Secretary Anand Sanasie was reported as saying.

    “Since returning from West Indies duties he has not reported to the franchise for training … which automatically makes him unavailable,” said Sanasie.

    Hetmyer and Windies opener Evin Lewis fell afoul of Windies’ fitness requirements but the team’s chief selector, Roger Harper, had said the Guyanese left-hander was well on his way to getting himself together.

    With that in mind, Cricket West Indies had said Hetmyer and Lewis would have been retested in another two weeks.

    Next week the Jaguars will go to Grenada where they take on the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Sanasie believes whenever Hetmyer makes himself available, he will be [art of the team.

    “We wish him well. Once he has made himself available he would be selected to play for the franchise,” said Sanasie.

  • Windies claim fifth after rain washes out match with Australia Windies claim fifth after rain washes out match with Australia

      The West Indies U-19s captured fifth place at the ICC Under-19 World Cup after their playoff match again Australia in Benoni was rained out on Friday.

    The Australians may well be cursing the inclement weather as they had looked in control at the break.  Anchored by half-centuries from Liam Scott and Cooper Connolly, the Australians put 319 for 8 on the board.  Matthew Patrick was the pick of the Windies bowlers after claiming 3 for 43.

    In pursuit, the West Indies began briskly with openers Kimani Melius and Leonardo Julien scoring 62 runs in 12.3 overs.  Melius was dismissed for 39 but no more play was possible when the skies opened up after the player left the field and the rain never let up.  The situation forced the umpires to call off the match.  The Windies ended with a run rate of 4.96, which was behind the required Australia rate of 6.88.

    According to tournament rules, in case of a washed-out knockout game, the team that finished higher on points at the end of the group stage would finish higher. West Indies were unbeaten in Group B, while Australia had lost to West Indies.

     

