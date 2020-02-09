Salmon sensation seven-wicket haul powers Jamaica Scorpions past Guyana Jaguars

A sensational seven-wicket haul from Jamaica Scorpions debutant Peter Salmon set the foundation for a 7-wicket win over the defending Guyana Jaguars in the West Indies Championship on Sunday.

Beginning the day at 155-9 with tailenders Veerasammy Permaul 20 not out and Keon Joseph on 5 and still 27 runs short of the target, the Jaguars would have needed things to go their way to stave off defeat. They managed to add another 19 runs before Permaul was dismissed lbw off the bowling of Derval Green.

With the match evenly poised, however, Salmon had done all of the damage in the previous day’s play. After dismissing the Scorpions for 184 and needing 182 for victory the Jaguars seemed likely to get a second straight win at home.

Their pursuit began in shaky fashion when they lost usually dependable batsmen Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12), Chandrapaul Hemraj (13), Leon Johnson (19) and Vishaul Singh (0), after finding themselves 48-2 at the tea.

Salmon removed Chanderpaul, Hemraj and Singh before bagging the big wicket of Christopher Barnwell (12) who was like Chanderpaul trapped lbw.

The spinner then accounted for the further dismissals of Raymond Reifer (13), Anthony, Sinclair (13) and Niall Smith (0) who was also trapped lbw and put the spinner on a hattrick.

Earlier, the Scorpions had crashed to another low total as they were restricted to 184 in their second innings. Nkrumah Bonner led the way with a top score of 57 not out. Permaul claimed magical second-innings figures of 6-50