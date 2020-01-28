Windies

Windies must match New Zealand intensity - West taking nothing for granted ahead of U-19 World Cup clash

By Sports Desk January 28, 2020
Windies U-19 coach Graeme West insists the team must find a way to match New Zealand’s intensity as they prepare to face off in the quarterfinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday.  

Both teams will enter the match-up at opposite ends of the spectrum so to speak.  While the West Indies have looked in splendid form after wins over Nigeria, Australia and England, New Zealand barely made their way into the final eight. The Kiwis managed just a solitary win in three games.  After no play was possible in their first fixture against Japan, due to rain, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka but we then defeated by India.  Despite the differences in results to date, West insists the Caribbean team is taking nothing for granted.

“Most of the performances last week were very pleasing but now we are in the knockout stage and it’s about your performance in the last three games of the tournament, rather than the first three games,” West said.

“Certainly, New Zealand are always a very competitive team outstanding in the field and quite creative in terms of their batting and their bowling.  They played a reduced overs game against India and at one point they were 100 for 1 off 10 overs with their positive intent at the top of the order.  They fell away as spinners took hold but certainly it’s a warning to us in terms of the approach that they have and we’re going to have to match that.”

  • Smith set to join Gladiators for EPL Smith set to join Gladiators for EPL

    Retired Windies batsman Dwayne Smith is expected to head to Asia for the upcoming Everest Premier League where he will represent the Bhairahawa Gladiators.

    The much-travelled power-hitter will bring plenty of experience to the Napal-based franchise as the tournament head into its fourth edition.

     The 36-year-old Smith, a former Windies batting all-rounder who made 255 appearances for the regional team, has played for over 14 T20 franchises.  He most recently appeared for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).  Smith currently averages 26.23 and has played 337 matches.

    The signing of the West Indian veteran proved a source of excitement for Gladiators captain Sharad Vesawkar.

    "I still can’t believe that the powerhouse of West Indies Cricket and IPL for a long time, Dwayne Smith will be playing under me in the upcoming season of EPL,” Vesawkar said.

    “This will do a world of good to the team’s top order and also serve as an exciting opportunity to all the players especially the young ones to observe how the greats go about their game.”

  • CWI must stick to commitment of sharing Windies cricket around region - Grave CWI must stick to commitment of sharing Windies cricket around region - Grave

    Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave has insisted the board will look to continue its objective of spreading the sport across regional venues.

    Insularity and some amount of bias have often been charges leveled at those who select which grounds will be picked to host international cricket on various West Indies tours.  International grounds in bigger countries have often been given the nod but Graves insists it might not be the case in the future.

    “The highest crowds we experienced in this series was in Grenada.  Grenada didn’t have cricket between 2015 and 2019 and I think it is important we spread cricket around our international grounds,” Graves said.

    “I think we need to do far more as an organization to promote and market to make sure all the cricket fans and even the non-cricket fans know that the West Indies team is coming to their country to play,” he added.

    “I hope everyone understands that policy and we do our best to spread cricket around the region.”

    With the exception of Barbados the West Indies' first tour of the new year, against Ireland, was played in Grenada and St Kitts.  The New Zealand New Zealand tour in July will be hosted in Antigua, Dominica, and Guyana, with Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia and Jamaica.

  • Windies U-19 success due to youth investment claims CWI boss Skerritt Windies U-19 success due to youth investment claims CWI boss Skerritt

    Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt has insisted the strong showing of the U-19 team at the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup is due to a policy of deliberate investment in youth cricket.

    The U-19 Windies, who won the title in 2016, are off to a strong start at the current edition of the tournament after notching wins over Australia, England, and Nigeria.  The team’s latest win, a dominant 246 runs win over their African opponents, ensured that the Windies were top of group B.

    According to the CWI president, the team’s strong showing, which has taken many by surprise, is no accident.

    “This administration promised that we would invest more seriously and in a more focussed and strategic way on our youth cricket and this Under-19 team is an example of what we set about to do immediately – to give them the best possible preparation going into this World Cup,” Skerritt said recently.

    “They have achieved already way beyond the expectations of most people.  They beat Australia, they beat England. We are going to hope and pray that they continue on the path of improvement and performing at their best and whatever the end result of this World Cup is for them they would have made the Caribbean people extremely proud.”

