Walsh to face Tendulkar for Bushfire Cricket Bash

West Indies bowling legend Courtney Walsh will face off against India batting great Sachin Tendulkar with the former players selected as opposing coaches in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The charity event teams will be led by legendary Australian players Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, with proceeds going towards rebuilding efforts in wake of Australia's recent devastating bushfires.

The match itself will be a bigger part of Cricket Australia’s charity efforts and will serve as a curtain-raiser to this year’s Big Bash League final day on February 8.

Other former players confirmed for the match, called the Bushfire Cricket Bash, including Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell, and Michael Clarke. Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will be involved in a non-playing capacity.

"I'm delighted to confirm the Bushfire Cricket Bash will be Cricket Australia's major fundraising initiative to support Australians impacted by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency," the CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said.

"People the world over have seen the overwhelming images of hundreds of thousands of hectares burnt, precious lives lost, hundreds of properties destroyed and the devastating loss of wildlife as a result of the fires. These images have reinforced the need to get behind organisations like the Australian Red Cross which is responding to the immediate requirements of people who have lost loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods."