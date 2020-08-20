Jamaica Cricket

Jamaica Cricket Association embracing the benefits of digital technology

By August 20, 2020
Jamaica Cricket Association embracing the benefits of digital technology

Encouraged by the reaction of fans of the sport, the Jamaica Cricket Association has embraced the use of digital technology as it looks toward the future.

Over the past two years, the JCA has significantly increased its use of a variety of digital and online tools to deliver improved services to its stakeholders.

Of note, was in February of 2019, when for the first time, the JCA streamed the final of its Senior Cup tournament at Sabina Park via its Facebook page – Jamaica Cricket. Over the two days of the final, the online stream attracted more than 40,000 unique viewers who watched for a minimum of two hours.

“We were buoyed by the response of the viewing fans online. The data provided by our marketing team and the Facebook insights signalled that despite low numbers in the stands, interest in the sport was still strong,” said JCA CEO Courtney Francis.

“Traditional media helps us to reach a wide cross-section of cricket lovers, but our social media channels give us an opportunity to get more feedback and interaction. That’s important and the responses we were getting online let us know we had to be more interactive, not only with fans but also with our players, coaches, teams and other stakeholders.”

Against that background, the JCA is making an effort to enhance their digital footprint. This includes training and certification in digital scoring methods for all clubs and parish associations that was facilitated by CWI.

Following the training clubs and parish associations received tablets which were used for scoring in local competitions.

The JCA also secured a three-year commercial contract with CricHQ.com to host player and team statistics online. This facilitates the use of a completely data-driven evaluation of players and teams by the selection panel for national programmes.

They have also employed the increased use of video to share key moments in the JCA’s activities or to provide updates, which may not have been covered in traditional media channels as well as certifying JCA marketing staff in digital marketing and other digital disciplines.

“We took it up a notch in 2020 and the global COVID-19 pandemic really showed us that we were making the right decision. Our meetings migrated online – board, committees, staff and teams. Our players and coaches were using their WhatsApp groups and online meeting platforms to share training methods and holding each other accountable,” Francis said.

“Our staff’s productivity was maintained despite the work-from-home recommendations as part of the government’s response to managing the spread of the coronavirus. It took a bit of adjustment but we are better for it now and so are our coffers.”

Moving forward the JCA plans to relaunch its redesigned and more functional website on August 27 at 12:30 pm. This will be done live on the JCA’s Facebook page – Jamaica Cricket and is open to the public.

It will also host its AGM online via Zoom August 27 at 2:00 pm. This is a first in the organisation’s history and also among local sporting associations as well as deliver online training courses for a wide variety of cricket stakeholders via its new website. Disciplines include financial management, nutrition, fitness and conditioning, rules of the game, media/interview techniques among others.

Tags
« Wavell Hinds succeeds Dave Cameron as Kensington Cricket Club president
Leighton Levy

Leighton Levy is a journalist with 28 years’ experience covering crime, entertainment, and sports. He joined the staff at SportsMax.TV as a content editor two years ago and is enjoying the experience of developing sports content and new ideas. At SportsMax.tv he is pursuing his true passion - sports.

Latest from Leighton Levy

Related items

  • Nabi happy to get Zouks off the mark, wants to avoid interviews Nabi happy to get Zouks off the mark, wants to avoid interviews

    Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi needs to perform a little differently if he is to avoid the interviews he doesn’t like.

    On Thursday, Nabi helped the St Lucia Zouks earn their first points of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after a 7-wicket Duckworth Lewis victory over defending champions Barbados Tridents earlier today.

    Nabi first bagged 1-19 from four overs before slamming 15 off six deliveries to earn the man-of-the-match title in a significantly rain-affected game.

    After restricting the Tridents to 131-7 from 18.1 overs, the Zouks benefitted from a long rain delay and only needed 47 from five overs, inclusive of two power plays.

    Nabi helped the run chase along with some smart running, a big six and a smashing four.

    “I don’t like interviews but because we won the game and I performed for my team, this one I like,” said Nabi during an interview with the CPL’s Alex Jordan.

    Speaking about his cameo, Nabi said players like himself like having a short burst because it represents freedom to just go hard. He was also delighted to be up against teammate, Rashid Khan.

    “We play for the same team most of the time, on national duties and we play on the same IPL team, so I know how Rashid will bowl to me. In the end he got me out as well though,” he said.

    But when the Zouks bowled, Nabi said there was improvement after the close defeat they had against the Jamaica Tallawahs.

    “This game we bowled brilliantly. It is a good start to the tournament and let’s see for our upcoming matches,” said Nabi.

  • Zouks captain Sammy delighted with deep, varied bowling attack Zouks captain Sammy delighted with deep, varied bowling attack

    St Lucia Zouks captain Darren Sammy has hailed the team’s deep and varied bowling attack on the back of a 7-wicket D/L over the Barbados Tridents on Thursday.

    The rain-affected fixture the Tridents posted 131 for 7 in their turn at the crease, before the showers caused a delay in the game.  On the resumption, the Zouks posted 50 for 3 to win the match.  Unusually, however, in attacking the Tridents early on, Sammy used eight bowlers.

    Mohammad Nabi was the star with the ball, his varying pace, and reading the batsmen's intentions, gave neither right- nor left-hander any room, and he got his arm ball to deviate like a leg-cutter.  Sammy bowled Nabi out early the rest of his off-spinners ripped through the Tridents’ middle order.

     With the death overs approaching he went to his third off-spinner, Roston Chase, who picked up Jonathan Carter and Kyle Mayers in consecutive balls.  Deyal, yet another off-spinner, became the eighth bowler used and the fifth to take a wicket as Andre Fletcher took a good catch off Raymond Reifer’s outside edge.

    “Today, the mix-up with the bowlers, everyone I called on, the spinners, in the middle, they responded so that’s a good sign for us going forward,” Sammy said following the game.

    “I think we have a good all-round team, today I probably used eight or seven bowlers.  So, everybody is equipped for different situations.  If a team has a few left-handed we have a couple of spinners to turn the ball away from them and when the team has right-handers we have the left-armers and chinaman bowlers.  So, I’m really happy with the guys that we have.”

  • Usain Bolt on the Mount Rushmore of Sporting Greats Usain Bolt on the Mount Rushmore of Sporting Greats

    It’s difficult for our voices to be heard and our stories to be told around the world when one resides on an island in the West Indies.

    It comes with the territory of being the smallest in the room. Other nations puff out their chest and roar, and because of that noise, our expressions are akin to squeaks. What is lost in all that noise? Truth.

    American sport is huge! They’ve made it so. We have bought into the hype that a U.S. city can win a national basketball title, labelled ‘World Champions’. Incredible.

    And we’ve also fallen into the trap of using American analogies to bring home a point. For e.g., the headline for this opinion piece.

    However, it has become the language we speak when we try to make reference to something monumental. Pardon my use, this one time.

    Who are some of the greatest athletes of all time?

    Some names come into the discussion right away. Pele, Michael Phelps, Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Garfield Sobers and Tom Brady would be some of the names listed. And immediately your brain fires off names which should have been listed.

    In 2012, Usain Bolt said he wanted to be remembered as one of the greatest of all time, to be mentioned with the likes of Ali and Jordan. He felt that defending his Olympic sprint double in London would go a far way in making that case. And of course, Bolt went on to do just that and more.

    In 2016, he went further into unchartered waters by becoming a sprint double champion at the Olympics for the third consecutive time. Bolt was the most dominant force in the sport of track and field from 2008 to 2016. And many would argue that, that was athletics greatest era, not only because of the Jamaican but because of his competitors.

    Another great Jamaican athlete Yohan Blake, despite the ridicule he received by many on his island home, was correct. He, as well as the rest of the world’s best athletes, were overshadowed during that time. Blake is the second fastest over 200 metres at 19.26 seconds. He is also the joint second-fastest over 100 metres at 9.69 seconds. His lone individual world title came in the aftermath of a shocking Bolt false start in 2011.

    The phenomenal American sprinter Tyson Gay was born in the wrong era too. He holds the American 100-metre record of 9.69 seconds. The previous American record of 9.71 seconds was set at the World Championships in Berlin in 2009, and by all indication should have been good enough to win gold … except, Bolt ran 9.58 in the same race.

    Overshadowed.

    When Bolt was young, we all thought he would’ve been remarkable at the 200 metres and the excitement would have been amplified when he became the youngest ever male winner at the World Junior Championships at 15 years and 332 days, back in 2002 in Kingston.

    The fact that his foray into the 100 metres began as a light-hearted moment with his coach Glen Mills seems so preposterous now. It’s all part of the folklore. It’s all forged in history.

    We speak of Usain Bolt as if he is an old man, but he turns 34 on Friday, August 21. I remember interviewing him on the telephone upon his return from Osaka in 2007 where he finished second in the 200 metres behind Tyson Gay. I was one year his senior, and I was able to relate to his unbridled joy and sense of relief that he finally made an impact on the world stage. That silver medal is almost like a footnote now.

    What are the traits an all-time great athlete should have?

    They should have been the best in their sport over a sustained period of time (which is the lowest denominator). They should have statistics, records and titles or championships to back their claim. And they should also be transcendent. How did they impact the sport or change the game?

    Who else has dominated their sport to the degree which Bolt has done in what was supposed to have been a competitive era? The American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most successful Olympian of all time with 28 medals, including a record 23 gold, is the first athlete who comes to mind. He was the most successful Olympian for four straight Games. He had set 29 individual records in the pool, and he presently holds on to one.

    Muhammad Ali also comes to mind. He had a larger-than-life persona in and out of the ring. He was arrogant enough to think he could beat the likes of Sonny Liston and George Foreman… and he did. But he also lifted up his race, which was his biggest fight. He utilised his voice against injustice in ways we hadn’t seen before or since.

    It is difficult to gauge the impact of team players. However, Pele stands out for winning three World Cups over the span of 12 years. And Michael Jordan revolutionized basketball and made it global so much so, everyone wanted to be “like Mike”. Thanks, Gatorade.

    And of course Tiger Woods. As far as the eye test is concerned, is the best many have ever seen. However, in a sport which is singular in nature, the fact he is still 3 majors behind Jack Nicklaus (18) puts an asterisk beside his name, for now.

    Notable Mention

    Notable mention must be made of “The Great One” Wayne Gretzky who has been regarded as the greatest ice hockey player of all time. He has 61 NHL records, but he doesn’t have an Olympic medal.

    We see you fam… we see you.

    It is reasonable to assume, running, is the oldest sport known to man. There is some evidence based on drawings in caves in 3000 BC that wrestling was also right up there as one of the ancient pastimes. However, when stripped to the bare bones, for hundreds and hundreds of years, the best athlete was considered to be the one who could run.

    Archery, Swimming, Boxing and even Hockey are all considered ancient sports.

    Bolt deserves his place with the elite. And any serious sporting discussion, even the ones in the United States of America, should show the Jamaican the respect he deserves.

    Bolt, Phelps, Ali and Pele are on my Mount Rushmore.

    Donald Oliver is a football and cricket commentator and a senior producer at SportsMax. Learn more about him at www.thedonaldoliver.com or email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

back to top

Opinions

Could Richardson rain on Fraser-Pryce's Olympic parade?

Could Richardson rain on Fraser-Pryce's …

Aug 17, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Get well soon Barca

Get well soon Barca

Aug 16, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Yes, Windies players lack commitment but they do need better facilities in order to improve

Yes, Windies players lack commitment but…

Aug 11, 2020 Rate: 0.00

SportsMax Zone

Zone Investigates: Ramesh Ramdan's contract with TTFA

Zone Investigates: Ramesh Ramdan's contr…

Jun 16, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Panelists Decide On Sobers; Is Kallis Guaranteed The Second Position In The Ultimate XI?

Panelists Decide On Sobers; Is Kallis Gu…

May 18, 2020 Rate: 0.00

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans Park Racing

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans…

Mar 12, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.