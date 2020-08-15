CPL

CPL to prove the model for cricket’s regular resumption – Ian Bishop

By August 15, 2020
Ian Bishop Ian Bishop

Former West Indies fastbowler and cricket commentator, Ian Bishop, is watching the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with bated breath, as he sees the tournament and as a proof of concept for cricket’s way forward.

Cricket has been at a virtual standstill, with a smattering of games being undertaken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to Bishop, if a big tournament like the CPL can maintain its bio-security, then the world has a model from which it can re-start regular programming.

According to Bishop, the resources of England made it easier for that country to host the recent #raisethebat series against the West Indies but that the CPL would prove that even countries without those resources can also maintain the same kind of safety.

"Firstly, the economic resources that England and the broadcasters put into that West Indies-England Test series and the Pakistan one that's going on now is significant," Bishop said during a press conference organised by the ICC following the worldwide premiere of its documentary Beyond the Boundary.

Bishop made mention of the fact that the two grounds at which the #raisethebat series were played had hotels there which is not the norm.

But Bishop, who is in T&T where he will operate as one of the commentators on the CPL, believes this tournament an even more important testing ground than the Manchester and Southampton models.

“We don't have as many resources, economically, to put into it, but our folks have been brilliant in utilising the hotel and the staff, the protective forces in carrying out this bubble so far. We still have a month to go, but the end of that month, we will know even better how teams and countries and boards without the economic advantage can carry this out safely,” said Bishop.

According to Bishop, the success of the CPL will depend heavily on the discipline of players as well, saying responsibility in maintaining a safe environment was huge.

“The players have to take responsibility, they have to take ownership of this, discipline themselves and mentally steel themselves in this new normal about staying away from the public and doing things responsibly,” said Bishop.

The CPL example, Bishop went on to say, was also important to the women’s game in the Caribbean, which has been stagnant since sport’s lockdown, months ago.

“Now the women's game and the administrators can look at this without endangering anyone's lives and say, 'Ah, we can play cricket safely.' So now is the time to get back on the bicycle and start putting things in place because I don't know the women's game can continue to be as inactive as it has been. We must now look to drive it forward, even if it's for bilateral tours because we know we can do it safely,” he said.

“So this [the CPL's bubble] is another research and development project. And if we can do it here in Trinidad, I promise you that anyone else in the world can do it because we are doing it without the millions of dollars that other territories may have, so keep an eye on the Hero CPL and if we can do this properly, it will be great.”

Tags
« CPL should serve as test-case for poorer nations eyeing cricket restart claims Bishop
Paul-Andre Walker

Paul-Andre is the Managing Editor at SportsMax.tv. He comes to the role with almost 20 years of experience as journalist. That experience includes all facets of media. He began as a sports Journalist in 2001, quickly moving into radio, where he was an editor before becoming a news editor and then an entertainment editor with one of the biggest media houses in the Caribbean.

Latest from Paul-Andre Walker

Related items

  • Skerrit wants more former players at regional level Skerrit wants more former players at regional level

    Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt wants to involve more former West Indies players in the process of recreating world-beating teams but believes there is a part of that process they are neglecting.

    According to Skerritt, the gap between first-class cricket in the region and international cricket is too great and that may be where past players would best be served.

    Speaking on the ‘Good Morning Jojo Sports Show recently, Skerritt said “the legends in their own home islands, it would be great if they could do more. Some of them would tell you that well, I have been living here for so many years and the cricket association president or whoever has never asked me to do anything, so people tend to sit back and wait to be asked because of bad experiences in the past or whatever.”

    It is the opinion of many who have an interest in seeing West Indies cricket develop that those who have contributed to the sport as players are being sidelined and their various experiences are going to waste.

    Skerritt says his administration has actively been trying to change that.

    “I can tell you that more of our former players have been engaged since I have been president and maybe some of them feel like they haven’t been engaged enough and I have no doubt they could be engaged more,” he said.

     “[ … ] but the people who really operate across the region and for whatever reasons that gap is just too huge,” said the CWI president.

  • Tendulkar leads tributes to retiring Dhoni: Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense Tendulkar leads tributes to retiring Dhoni: Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense

    Sachin Tendulkar hailed the "immense contribution" MS Dhoni has made to Indian cricket and described winning the Cricket World Cup alongside his former team-mate as the best moment of his life.

    Modern-day great Dhoni posted on Instagram on Saturday to say "consider me retired", along with a video montage of his India appearances over the years, though he did not specify whether his announcement refers to all cricket or just the international arena.

    India legend Tendulkar, who scored 15,921 Test runs and a further 18,426 in ODI cricket, led the tributes to Dhoni, who captained his country to World Cup glory on home soil nine years ago.

    "Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni," Tendulkar posted on Twitter.

    "Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings."

    Fellow India great Virender Sehwag highlighted Dhoni's coolness under pressure as crucial to his longevity at the top of international cricket.

    "To have a player like him, Mission Impossible…Players will come and go but there won't be a calmer man like him," Sehwag wrote. 

    "Dhoni with his connect (sic) with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers."

    Suresh Raina, 33, added his own tribute on Instagram, in a post in which he confirmed he too is stepping away from international cricket.

    "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India," he wrote.

    India batsman Shikhar Dhawan added simply: "Captain. Leader. Legend. Thanks Mahi bhai for everything you have done for the country!"

    Ravichandran Ashwin said the memories of his triumphs alongside Dhoni will forever stay with him.

    He wrote: "The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. 

    "The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni."

    Dhoni, an explosive batsman and quality wicketkeeper, also won the World Twenty20 in 2007 and helped his team ascend to the top of the Test rankings.

    He last played for his country in the July 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford.

  • Three West Indians make it onto final round of Ultimate XI impact player voting list Three West Indians make it onto final round of Ultimate XI impact player voting list

    West Indian players have made a big impact on the T20 game the world over and a panel of experts deciding on the final list of impact players to be discussed as part of a SportsMax Ultimate XI.

    The panel, which makes up 40% of overall votes towards the decision in coming up with a final XI, picked Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell to be part of a list of six for a final discussion on Monday.

    The discussions take place on the SportsMax Zone at 5pm Jamaica time and 6pm in the Eastern Caribbean.

    When the votes are all tallied, the SportsMax Zone will have contributed 25% of them, while fans have an input too, there’s counting for 35%.

    The panel, today, had to pick from among 12 short listed as the best impact players the T20 game has ever seen.

    That list of 12 read; Shane Watson (Australia), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Bravo, Russell, Pollard, Jos Buttler (England), Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Ben Stokes (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Yuvraj Singh (India), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), and Daren Sammy (West Indies).

    When the cuts were made, Sammy, Imad, Buttler, Vettori, Munro, and Stokes, were deemed just a little off the pace.

    So, for final discussion on Monday, Watson, Afridi, Bravo, Russell, Pollard, and Yuvraj will be the men being considered.

    But the panel’s list is not final and fans, called fanalysts, can still sway the outcome of who makes the SportsMax Ultimate XI, no matter what the panel decides.

    To do that, to have your say, vote by clicking here or going to SportsMax.tv and just clicking on the Ultimate XI tab at the top of the screen.

    SportsMax.tv has also built a list of profiles where Fanalysts can go to have a look at the careers of the players who have made the SportsMax Ultimate XI shortlist just in case you want to learn a little more about them before making your choice. To take a look at those players click here.

back to top

Opinions

Yes, Windies players lack commitment but they do need better facilities in order to improve

Yes, Windies players lack commitment but…

Aug 11, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Let's not forget our Windies women

Let's not forget our Windies women

Aug 09, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Why ISSA, JFF should scrap plans for high school football for 2020

Why ISSA, JFF should scrap plans for hig…

Aug 03, 2020 Rate: 0.00

SportsMax Zone

Zone Investigates: Ramesh Ramdan's contract with TTFA

Zone Investigates: Ramesh Ramdan's contr…

Jun 16, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Panelists Decide On Sobers; Is Kallis Guaranteed The Second Position In The Ultimate XI?

Panelists Decide On Sobers; Is Kallis Gu…

May 18, 2020 Rate: 0.00

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans Park Racing

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans…

Mar 12, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.