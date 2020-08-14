CPL

Chris Green to captain Amazon Warriors, Pooran named vice-captain

By Sports Desk August 14, 2020
Chris Green to captain Amazon Warriors, Pooran named vice-captain

 The Guyana Amazon Warriors have appointed Chris Green as their captain for the 2020 season.

The Australian off-spinning all-rounder is back with the Amazon Warriors for the third year having first played for the Franchise in 2018, and he has taken 23 wickets at an average of 22 in his 23 matches for the team.

Green stood in as captain during the 2018 season so this will be his second spell in charge of the Amazon Warriors. A firm fan favourite, Green was part of the Guyana team who finished as runners up at the Hero CPL in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons and he will be hoping he can lead the team to their first title in 2020.

“I am hugely excited to be back with the Amazon Warriors for another season and honoured to be leading them for this season. Guyana is somewhere I am hugely fond of and we are very confident that this is the year that we can win the Hero CPL title for our amazing fans back home,” Green said.

Nicholas Pooran, the Franchise’s marquee player, and one of the most exciting T20 batting talents in the Caribbean has been appointed as the vice-captain of the team and will definitely lend quality support to Chris Green. Pooran, who joined the Franchise last year, was the youngest players to play in the CPL in the first year of the League in 2013. He has played in all the editions of CPL to date and brings that experience to the team.

“Chris has been a fantastic part of the Amazon Warriors family since he joined us for the 2018 season and he was the natural choice to take the reins for this season. He is a fantastic cricketer and a fine leader and we are very confident that he will guide the team to a successful season,” said Omar Khan, Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Operations Manager.

“Nicholas as Wicketkeeper/batsman and one of the inspirational players of the team last year has demonstrated leadership qualities which have seen him elevated to the vice-captain position this year.’’

The 2020 Hero CPL season bowls off in Trinidad and Tobago on September 10.

Tags
« 'CPL will miss fans'- but COO Hall encouraged by increased global viewership demand CPL should serve as test-case for poorer nations eyeing cricket restart claims Bishop »

Related items

  • Missed flights, personal issues, ‘unfair advantages’ make for a strange CPL Missed flights, personal issues, ‘unfair advantages’ make for a strange CPL

    The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) over the course of seven years has cemented its place in my heart as one of my favourite competitions.

    This year, there almost was none, but the administrators of the CPL adapted, showing a willingness to innovate and Trinidad and Tobago, maybe not for the best reasons, stepped in to help fill the breach.

    With travel restrictions the order of the day, with COVID-19 cases worldwide rising to more than 21 million cases, with more than 760,000 deaths, the CPL could easily not have happened.

    Players in the Caribbean who ply their trade in T20 leagues all over the world have been, in a word, stuck.

    This is why it is incredulous to me, how one of these players managed to miss his flight.

    Fabian Allen would have missed tournaments after the shutdown of sport and should have been anxious to get back onto the field.

    Mixing up the time of the only flight that would allow him to take part in the tournament seems careless on somebody’s part.

    Then there was also an announcement that Ramnaresh Sarwan would not be taking up coaching duties with the Jamaica Tallawahs this season.

    That announcement was in addition to an upheaval in the Tallawahs that began with Chris Gayle’s distasteful movement to the St Lucia Zouks and Andre Russell’s declaration that this would be his last season with the Tallawahs.

    Eventually Gayle would pull out of the tournament altogether, leaving a star-shaped gap in the competition.

    Spare a thought for the Zouks though, who, while having good players in their roster, seem to be lacking some star power.

    Then there was more controversy once the teams got to Trinidad and Tobago.

    Apparently, the local T&T players were not subject to the same protocols as visitors and those visitors got pissed.

    Daren Sammy, skipper of the Zouks, was most vocal about this, saying no team should have had the advantage of being allowed to train early because they were not yet in the isolation of the bubble at the Hilton Hotel.

    In addition, Sammy and others felt the longer the locals were allowed to stay outside of the bubble, the greater the chances of their entry being unsafe for those already in the bio-secure environment.

    Chief of CPL operations Michael Hall sought to reassure the other teams, however, that all precautions were taken to make sure the entrance of the T&T players into the bubble was safe.

    So, with just about four days to go before the start of the tournament, things don’t look great.

    And the CPL, while producing great cricket, has been a big seller because it showcases the self-proclaimed greatest party in sport.

    But can the tournament stand just on the performances of the players?

    Can the worldwide acclaim it has garnered still be guaranteed without the fans?

    Can the pitches in the twin-island republic where the entire tournament is to be played, stand up to the rigours of as many games as will be played on them?

    Whatever the case, just as the West Indies were the first team to stand up for cricket during these uncertain times, the CPL has stood up for the franchise format the world over.

    If the CPL can manage to answer these questions in a positive way, then cricket might just come out on the other side of COVID-19 smelling like roses.

  • CPL should serve as test-case for poorer nations eyeing cricket restart claims Bishop CPL should serve as test-case for poorer nations eyeing cricket restart claims Bishop

     Former West Indies fast bowler turned noted commentator Ian Bishop believes the successful hosting of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in Trinidad and Tobago should serve as a signal for a more widescale return for the sport across the globe.

    Following a months-long break, international cricket officially returned to the global calendar with the West Indies versus England series and is continuing with the England versus Pakistan series.  Bishop, however, pointed out that most countries could not match the tremendous resources need to put on those contests.

    He believes if the CPL is able to host the tournament successfully on what must certainly amount to a shoestring budget compared to the amount spent by the England Cricket Board, then other countries should be able to as well.

    "Firstly, the economic resources that England and the broadcasters put into that West Indies-England Test series and the Pakistan one that's going on now is significant," Bishop said during a press conference organised by the ICC.

    "I don't think there are too many other countries that will have the resources to do it like that because you've got two grounds where hotels are actually on the ground,” he added.

    "Another testing ground is where I am now. I am sitting in the Hilton in Trinidad where our CPL T20 is going to start next week.  We don't have as many resources, economically, to put into it, but our folks have been brilliant in utilising the hotel and the staff, the protective forces in carrying out this bubble so far. We still have a month to go, but at the end of that month, we will know even better how teams and countries and boards without the economic advantage can carry this out safely.”

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

  • T&amp;T among seeded teams as CONCACAF announces draw procedure for qualifiers T&T among seeded teams as CONCACAF announces draw procedure for qualifiers

    The draw details for the Concacaf Qualifiers to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have been confirmed.

    The draw will take place on August 19 and as previously announced, the Concacaf Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 will take place over the course of three rounds, beginning with the First Round in October and November 2020.

    Thirty of Concacaf’s 35 FIFA Member Associations will start the journey to compete for the region’s 3.5 qualifying spots.

    Based on the FIFA World Ranking as of 16 July 2020, the draw for the first round will allocate the 30 lowest-ranked Concacaf teams to six groups.

     

    The pots for the first-round draw are as follows:

    Pot 1: El Salvador, Canada, Curaçao, Panama, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago

    Pot 2: Antigua and Barbuda, Guatemala, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic

    Pot 3: Grenada, Barbados, Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Bermuda, Belize

    Pot 4: St Lucia, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Montserrat, Dominica, Cayman Islands

    Pot 5: Bahamas, Aruba, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla

     

    The draw will begin by allocating the 30 teams into six different groups consisting of five teams in each group. The six teams from Pot 1, including 2018 FIFA World Cup participant Panama, will be pre-seeded to positions A1, B1, C1, D1, E1 and F1.

    The highest-ranked team in Pot 1, El Salvador, will occupy position A1, while the lowest-ranked team in Pot 1, Trinidad and Tobago, will occupy position F1.

    The draw will continue by identifying groups for teams in Pots 2, 3, 4 and 5. The position which each team occupies in a group is determined based on the pot from which it is drawn. For example, teams from Pot 2 will be placed in position 2 of each group, teams from Pot 3 in position 3 of each group and so on.

    Teams drawn from each pot will be allocated to groups sequentially: A to F. The first team drawn will be placed in Group A, the next team drawn will be placed in Group B and so un until Group F.

back to top

Opinions

Yes, Windies players lack commitment but they do need better facilities in order to improve

Yes, Windies players lack commitment but…

Aug 11, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Let's not forget our Windies women

Let's not forget our Windies women

Aug 09, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Why ISSA, JFF should scrap plans for high school football for 2020

Why ISSA, JFF should scrap plans for hig…

Aug 03, 2020 Rate: 0.00

SportsMax Zone

Zone Investigates: Ramesh Ramdan's contract with TTFA

Zone Investigates: Ramesh Ramdan's contr…

Jun 16, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Panelists Decide On Sobers; Is Kallis Guaranteed The Second Position In The Ultimate XI?

Panelists Decide On Sobers; Is Kallis Gu…

May 18, 2020 Rate: 0.00

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans Park Racing

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans…

Mar 12, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.