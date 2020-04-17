CPL

CPL COO Russell hopes tournament start will signal Caribbean back in business

By Sports Desk April 17, 2020
CPL COO Russell hopes tournament start will signal Caribbean back in business

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Chief Operation’s Officer Pete Russell has revealed the league’s hopes of being a major signal the region is once again open for business in the aftermath of the coronavirus.

For now, the CPL has decided to take a wait and see type of approach as it relates to keeping its original scheduled launch date in September of this.  Although the virus has largely, comparatively had less of an impact on the Caribbean to date, Russell insisted the CPL were keeping a close eye on things.

There are contingencies in place that could see the tournament played behind closed doors and without overseas players, at one stadium in Barbados.  With a few months still left to go before the scheduled start of the event, Russell is hoping things will get better.

"It's good that the Caribbean has locked down early, and it hasn't been hit in the same way as the UK, for example," Russell told Espncricinfo. "We're looking at different permutations in terms of what could or couldn't happen, but the lucky thing is that we've got a bit of time - we don't have to force a decision,” he added.

"I don't think there's any question that we'll be able to play it. We're only going to play if it's safe to do so, but we've been approached by a lot of the countries who want it to happen. The reason [for that] is that it's a big sporting event, and it could act as a sign or a marker that the Caribbean is open for business again." 

Tags
« Hayden Walsh Jr. relishing more CPL experience

Related items

  • Sammy helps medical workers in St Lucia stock up Sammy helps medical workers in St Lucia stock up

    Former West Indies captain, Daren Sammy, is not being left out of the fight to stave off the spread and aid in the care of persons who have contracted COVID-19.

    Sammy chose to help in a fairly unique way, recognizing that medical workers, on the job for long hours do not have the time to stock up on essentials the way other members of the society in St Lucia do.

    With that in mind, the big-hitting all-rounder visited the Saint Jude Hospital in Vieux Fort, where he donated thousands of dollars worth of supplies to 23 medical workers.

    “We can all do our part whether it is reaching out to an elderly person in your community or just saying thank you to the many healthcare professionals who are on the front-line,” said Sammy in a press release from his Daren Sammy Foundation.

    Sammy also made a call for others to find ways of aiding in the fight against COVID-19, saying it was important to appreciate the hard work of the healthcare professionals in what are ‘extraordinary times’.

  • ECB to announce postponement of England, Windies series ECB to announce postponement of England, Windies series

    The England Cricket Board (ECB) is expected to announce the postponement of the upcoming series against the West Indies, as the body continues to figure out the game’s scheduling in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The series, which consists of three Test matches, was scheduled to begin in London on June 4, followed by matches at Edgbaston and Lord's starting on 12 and 25 June respectively.  As the world battles to contain the pandemic, playing the series in the heavily hit England looked increasingly unlikely.

    Initially, it had been suggested that the West Indies would be willing to step in and host the series, but Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave was quick to paint the suggestion as a highly unlikely scenario.

    With all professional halted until May 28, the ECB has had to reckon with the prospect of starting the season later than expected.

    The West Indies could have the option of playing the series in two potential windows, either side of their home Test series against South Africa at the end of July.  The series could be squeezed in at the start of that month or in September, which would allow England to play their three-Test series against Pakistan as planned in August.

  • Graeme Smith appointed CSA director of cricket on permanent basis Graeme Smith appointed CSA director of cricket on permanent basis

    Graeme Smith has been appointed as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket on a permanent basis.

    The former Proteas captain was given the role for three months back in December.

    It had been expected CSA would look to extend his time in the job and he has now been handed an initial two-year contract.

    "Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the six months he has served in an acting capacity," said CSA acting chief executive Dr. Jacques Faul.

    "Although there is certainly a great deal of work to be done, as reflected by the performances of our various national teams, he has certainly put our cricket on an upward trajectory that provides light at the end of the tunnel.

    "He has bought into all the overall pillars of our strategy and that includes the important one of transformation.

    "As far as the technical and support teams he has put together are concerned, the black generic component amounted to more than 70 per cent across the board and the Black African component varied between 30 and 60 per cent for the Standard Bank Proteas for the home international season, for the Momentum Proteas for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and for the ICC under-19 World Cup, which we were privileged and proud to host.

    "He also made a number of strategic temporary appointments with Linda Zondi appointed interim independent national selector, Ashwell Prince taking charge of South Africa A and Malibongwe Maketa joining the under-19 squad as a coaching consultant."

    Smith added: "My appointment brings a degree of permanency to my position which makes planning the road ahead a lot easier.

    "As Dr. Faul has said, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done, not just at international level but throughout our pipeline development pathways as well but I am determined to get South African cricket back to where it belongs as one of the world leaders at international level."

    Smith scored 9,265 Test runs and 6,989 in ODI cricket in a decorated career as an opening batsman for his country.

    South Africa's youngest skipper, he is the most successful captain in Test history, having led the Proteas to 53 wins in the longest format.

    However, they are winless in their last three series, with home defeats to Sri Lanka and England sandwiched by a whitewash in India. They also failed to progress beyond the group stage of last year's World Cup.

back to top

Opinions

#IAmNotAFan of fake fans

#IAmNotAFan of fake fans

Apr 17, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Chief selector is right but cricket a hard sell in the Caribbean

Chief selector is right but cricket a ha…

Apr 15, 2020 Rate: 0.00

#IAmNotAFan of football terms

#IAmNotAFan of football terms

Apr 15, 2020 Rate: 0.00

SportsMax Zone

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans Park Racing

COVID-19 forces cancellation of Cayamans…

Mar 12, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Decision to postpone Champs 'hurtful' but understandable insists Edwin Allen coach Michael Dyke

Decision to postpone Champs 'hurtful' bu…

Mar 12, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Champs Debate: Hdyel coach calls Champs cancellation 'stupid fix' - ISSA boss insists move carefully considered

Champs Debate: Hdyel coach calls Champs…

Mar 12, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.