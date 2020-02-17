Regional Cricket

Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit confirmed for Guyana's Golden T20 Bash

By February 17, 2020
Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit confirmed for Guyana&#039;s Golden T20 Bash

International T20 stars Rayad Emrit and Lendl Simmons have been confirmed for the Golden Republic T20 Bash set for February 21, 2020, at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

The Golden Republic T20 Bash will see two exciting matches for all cricket fans to enjoy as Guyana celebrates 50 years as a republic on February 23. Emrit and Simmons will be on opposing sides in the feature clash between the Hetmyer Hurricanes and the Rutherford Renegades at 6 p.m.

Emrit, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, has played on several franchise teams globally while Simmons is an attacking top-order batsman, who was a member of the West Indies T20 side that won the T20 World Cup in India in 2016.

In the first game set for 2 p.m. national softball champions, Regal All-Star will take on the up-and-coming Ariel Speed Boat All-Stars.

The event is organized by the Guyana Cricket Board in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Cohesion Department of Culture Youth and Sport.

Tags
« Leon Johnson leads Jaguars fightback against Volcanoes in Grenada
Leighton Levy

Leighton Levy is a journalist with 28 years’ experience covering crime, entertainment, and sports. He joined the staff at SportsMax.TV as a content editor two years ago and is enjoying the experience of developing sports content and new ideas. At SportsMax.tv he is pursuing his true passion - sports.

Latest from Leighton Levy

Related items

  • St Lucia Zouks sold to K.P.H Dream Private Cricket St Lucia Zouks sold to K.P.H Dream Private Cricket

    The St Lucia Zouks have been sold to K.P.H Dream Private Cricket, a group of investors with extensive experience in high-profile cricket, the Caribbean Premier League has announced.

  • Du Plessis back in South Africa squad on day he stepped down as captain Du Plessis back in South Africa squad on day he stepped down as captain

    Faf du Plessis has returned to South Africa's squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series with Australia on the day he stepped down as captain.

    Du Plessis announced earlier on Monday that he has taken a step back, relinquishing his responsibilities as Test and T20 captain, with Quinton de Kock, who last month took over the ODI job, poised to take over across all formats.

    The 35-year-old was rested for the recent 2-1 T20 series defeat to England, as were Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

    All three return to the fold in a 16-man group to face Australia in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town on February 21, 23 and 26.

    Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks and Sisanda Magala drop out of the squad.

    De Kock captains the side as he did in Du Plessis' absence against England, with the upcoming series key preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

    Independent selector Linda Zondi specifically hailed Du Plessis' experience following his return after the batsman expressed his determination to continue as a player for the Proteas.

    He said: "As a selection panel, we are happy with the team that we have finalised for the Australia tour.

    "We are confident that the return of Kagiso and Anrich will provide the boost that the bowling unit needs in order to return to its dangerous ways.

    "The experience of Faf will add an extra dimension to the batting unit's already fledgling prowess."

    AB de Villiers is not involved in this squad, although coach Mark Boucher has confirmed the explosive batsman is likely to be selected for the World Cup as long as he is in form and makes himself available.

    Temba Bavuma is picked for the squad, but his involvement is dependent on the results of a scan on a hamstring injury he sustained against England.

    Following the T20 series, South Africa will also play three ODIs against Australia.
     

    South Africa T20 squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

  • Gordon five-for helps Jamaica Scorpions break Leewards resistance Gordon five-for helps Jamaica Scorpions break Leewards resistance

    A five-for from Jamaica Scorpions pacer Nicholson Gordon helped unlocked the stubborn resistance of Leewards Hurricanes, in a 5 wickets triumph, in the West Indies Championship.

    Resuming the day at 134 for 4, the Hurricanes were eventually all out for a battling 294 and leaving the Scorpions needing 137 to win.  In response, an unbeaten 66 from 48 from Nkruma Bonner, who received support in the form of 38 off 34 from Jermaine Blackwood was good enough for the Scorpions to surpass the total at 137 for 5.

    Earlier, Jahmar Hamilton (12) and Terrence Ward (20) were the ones to resume the Leewards fight and added a useful 5th wicket partnership of 110.  With the team seemingly on the way to a 300 plus total, the partnership was broken when Hamilton was bowled on 54 by Bonner.  Ward was the next to go as he was caught by Dennis Smith, on 74, off the bowling of Nicholas Gordon. 

    Rahkeem Cornwall added 22 before being another victim of Gordon as the Leewards lost momentum and crashed at 294 all out.

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Grave explains Hetmyer, Lewis omission

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ceo Johnny Gra…

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return to Jamaica now imminent

Triple Crown winner Supreme Soul return …

Feb 04, 2020 Rate: 0.00

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach Busby

Reggae Girlz not out yet insists coach B…

Jan 30, 2020 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.