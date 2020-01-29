Guyana Cricket Board donation to boost cricket development in Linden

In response to a request from Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UCDA) for help in developing the sport in Linden, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) on Wednesday donated a large quantity of cricket gear to the association’s president Jermaine Figueira.

Mr Figueira thanked the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) for the contribution that will help ensure that the youth of Upper Demerara benefit significantly.

He said that he would be liaising with the GCB for further collaboration regarding cricket development in Linden. Discussions are already on the way for the construction of two clay wickets at the grounds of the McKenzie Sports Club and Linden Technical Institute.

Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart expressed the GCB’s delight in being able to contribute. He said there is a wealth of talent in the community waiting to be developed under a well-managed programme.

“We are confident that you, Mr Figueira, and your supporting colleagues, will be able to positively address the development and empowering needs of the said region,” he said.