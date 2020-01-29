Guyana Cricket Board donation to boost cricket development in Linden

Ben Stokes' father is heading home after more than five weeks in hospital in South Africa due to a serious illness.
Ged Stokes was taken ill in Johannesburg ahead of the start of England's opening Test against the Proteas, putting his son's participation in the game in doubt.
However, following an improvement in his dad's condition, the all-rounder played in the Boxing Day fixture, and while the tourists lost at SuperSport Park, they bounced back impressively to record a 3-1 series victory.
Stokes was pivotal to his team's success, scoring 318 runs - including a century in the third Test - at an average of 45.42 while also taking 10 wickets at 22 apiece.
Ahead of the limited-overs leg of the trip, the 28-year-old posted a picture on Instagram with his parents ahead of their return flight, the cricketer declaring his pride at Ged's recovery following three operations while also praising his "incredible" mother, Deb.
"37 days in hospital 3 surgery's [sic] and he's finally on his way home. You are strong and you are stubborn which is why you are still with us," Stokes wrote in the post.
"I am so proud to be your son. And as for you mam, behind every man is a stronger women [sic] you are incredible."
Stokes has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series with South Africa, which begins on February 4 in Cape Town, but will return to England duty for a trio of Twenty20 games that complete the tour.