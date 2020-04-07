IPL

Chris Gayle provides a glimpse into his party lifestyle with Instagram video

Chris Gayle is best known for his power-hitting exploits in all formats of the game.

He is also well known as a man who loves a party.

He provided a glimpse into the latter on Instagram by uploading his ’40 Shades of Gayle’ video, amid COVID-lockdown

In it, Gayle is shown having a blast with friends at different venues across the globe.

“I know y’all home bored so I’m sharing never seen clips from #40ShadesOfGayle #NewYork #Party Full video on my YouTube channel. Enjoy until the next edition. #StaySafe” captioned the video post of Gayle.

Gayle, who hosts a major birthday celebration at his lavish home overlooking Kingston, is reported to be party buddies with the likes of Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh with whom he plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Gayle enjoys a large following in India where he has played in the IPL for several years.

He was set to resume his IPL stint at Kings XI Punjab, under the newly elected captain, KL Rahul but the IPL is considering blocking players from overseas because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has also caused organisers to postpone the start of the competition.

Partying with Kohli and company might have to wait a while longer.

