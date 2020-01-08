Athletics

'Do your best and enjoy yourself' - Bolt has kind words for Youth Olympics youngsters

By Sports Desk January 08, 2020
Jamaica&#039;s Usain Bolt. Jamaica's Usain Bolt.

Double sprint world record holder Usain Bolt has offered words of encouragement for athletes preparing to take part in the 2020 Youth Olympics in Lausanne.

A total of 1783 athletes from 79 nations are expected to compete in some 81 events over the next month.  His native Jamaica will not be among them, with the Caribbean represented at the winter event by Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago.

The former sprinter took the time out to wish all the young competitors about to take part in the event good look and encouraged them to enjoy the experience as they reach for their dreams.

“That’s where I started, that’s where your future starts to take shape,” Bolt said via a video message.

So, go there and do your best and enjoy yourself.  That’s the key thing.  Enjoy the experience.  You’re this young.  Take your time develop and get great,” Bolt added.

The Jamaica speeders would know all about excelling at the youth level after claiming gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m relays at the 2002 World Junior Championship in Kingston and gold in the 200m at 2003 World Youth Championships in Sherbrooke.  Bolt went on to win a total of 20 Olympic and World Championship medals in a stellar career.

