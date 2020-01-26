St Lucia teen Julien Alfred races to record times at MLK Invitational

St Lucian teen sensation Julien Alfred raced to fast times at the Dr Martin Luther King Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend.

Alfred, 18, a sophomore at the University of Texas blazed to a fast 23.50 to win the 200m on Friday beating the likes of US collegiate star Twanisha Terry (23.55) and Nike athlete Teahna Daniels (23.97) in Section 1 of the 200m.

However, she was only just warming up.

On Saturday, in the preliminaries of the Women’s 60m dash, Alfred, who opened her indoor season with 7.18s in December 2019, clocked 7.13 to be the fastest into the finals. The time was a new personal best and St. Lucian national record.

She would go even faster in the finals, clocking 7.10 breaking her own PB and national record. The time was also the seventh fastest performer in collegiate history and the fastest time ever recorded by a collegian in the month of January.

However, the time was only good enough for second as she was edged by Mikiah Brisco, who broke the tape in 7.08s.

Terry finished third in 7.15.