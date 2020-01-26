NCAA Track&Field

St Lucia teen Julien Alfred races to record times at MLK Invitational

By January 26, 2020
St Lucia teen Julien Alfred races to record times at MLK Invitational

St Lucian teen sensation Julien Alfred raced to fast times at the Dr Martin Luther King Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico this weekend.

Alfred, 18, a sophomore at the University of Texas blazed to a fast 23.50 to win the 200m on Friday beating the likes of US collegiate star Twanisha Terry (23.55) and Nike athlete Teahna Daniels (23.97) in Section 1 of the 200m.

However, she was only just warming up.

On Saturday, in the preliminaries of the Women’s 60m dash, Alfred, who opened her indoor season with 7.18s in December 2019, clocked 7.13 to be the fastest into the finals. The time was a new personal best and St. Lucian national record.

She would go even faster in the finals, clocking 7.10 breaking her own PB and national record.  The time was also the seventh fastest performer in collegiate history and the fastest time ever recorded by a collegian in the month of January.

However, the time was only good enough for second as she was edged by Mikiah Brisco, who broke the tape in 7.08s.

Terry finished third in 7.15.

Tags
« Jamaica's Shardia Lawrence eyes 14-metre TJ in 2019 Shardia Lawrence wins first ever Athlete of the Week honours »
Leighton Levy

Leighton Levy is a journalist with 28 years’ experience covering crime, entertainment, and sports. He joined the staff at SportsMax.TV as a content editor two years ago and is enjoying the experience of developing sports content and new ideas. At SportsMax.tv he is pursuing his true passion - sports.

Latest from Leighton Levy

Related items

back to top

SportsMax Zone

Cricket West Indies confirms delayed payment of player salaries

Cricket West Indies confirms delayed pay…

Dec 03, 2019 Rate: 0.00

KC baller takes bite out of JC opponent in Manning Cup semis

KC baller takes bite out of JC opponent …

Nov 21, 2019 Rate: 0.00

Just The Facts: Shai Hope's impressive ODI record

Just The Facts: Shai Hope's impressive O…

Nov 13, 2019 Rate: 0.00

© 2020 SportsMaxTV All Rights Reserved.