Second NCAA title has Grenada's Anderson Peters eyeing World Champs medal

Following the successful defence of his NCAA javelin title on Wednesday, Anderson Peters said he is closer to achieving his goals this season and plans to be on the podium at the IAAF World Championships in Doha in September.

The 21-year-old Grenadian, a sophomore at Mississippi State won his second NCAA title with a personal best of 86.62m, which is also a new meet record and a Grenadian national record. He broke his own national record of 86.07m set in March at the Texas Relays.

At the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Championships being held at the Mike A Myers Stadium in Texas, Peters' Mississippi State teammates, Curtis Thompson (78.43m) and Tyriq Horsford (75.59m), were second and third, respectively.

Speaking to Sportsmax.TV on Thursday after his record-setting performance, Peters said his victory was more than just about the successful defence of his title.

“To me it was a wonderful feeling being able to defend my title and set a new meet record and personal best,” he said. “I can now safely say I am a true 86-metre thrower because I have done it three times.”

Now that he is an 86-metre thrower, Peters, the 2018 NACAC champion, said there is a lot of room for improvement this season as he and his coach Paul Phillip have bigger goals in mind.

“My training programme was structured in such a way that I will be able to produce these sort of distances when needed. My coach and I are yet to achieve the true goal of the season, getting into the 90-metre range.”

Armed with the fifth best throw in the world this year and with room for improvement, Peters said he is planning on competing at another appearance at a World Championships at the end of September.

“I am definitely on competing at Doha,” he said.

“It would be my second appearance at the World Championships and this year I plan to make the finals and hopefully be among the medals.”