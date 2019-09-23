World Championships

From pelting mangoes to global titles – Anderson Peters sets sights on Doha

By Steve Landells for the IAAF September 23, 2019
Anderson Peters Anderson Peters

For someone who has landed a trio of major javelin titles over the past three months, it is perhaps little surprise that Anderson Peters has long known of his ability to throw things far.

Yet what may be more of a surprise is the first indication he had such a talent came from pelting rocks at mango trees as a youngster growing up on the small Caribbean island of Grenada.

“To me it was always a natural thing to throw,” says Peters. “As kids, we used to regularly throw a rock to get mangoes and golden apples. Our mango trees were really high,” he adds with a smile.

Since those early days, his right arm has been reprogrammed to throw more for length than height and now the 21-year-old is among a crop of younger javelin throwers poised to take on the world.

Based in the US, the Grenadian has this year mounted a successful defence of his NCAA crown, won the NACAC U23 title, and hurled the spear to a national record of 87.31m en route to gold at the Pan American Games.

A tilt at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 awaits, where the Mississippi State University athlete should not be dismissed, despite his relative lack of international experience.

Picking up a javelin for the very first time at the age of 10, he set a school record. However, this did not prompt Peters to immediately pursue throwing; instead he initially preferred the allure of sprinting.

“Usain Bolt was also on the scene at that time, so I wanted to be a sprinter,” says Peters, who clocked a wind-assisted 10.89 as an U20 athlete in 2016 and was good enough to compete in the 4x100m for his country at the Carifita Games that year. “But in form two I picked up a few injuries so in form three (around the age of 14) I returned to javelin.”

Erasing thoughts of following in the rapid footsteps of Bolt or indeed his compatriot Kirani James, the 2011 world and 2012 Olympic 400m champion, Peters focused his thoughts on becoming the next Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 Olympic javelin champion from Trinidad and Tobago.

 “Keshorn has had a big impact on my life,” he says. “For years I’ve compared his stats against mine.”

Facilities for throwing the javelin in Grenada – also known as ‘Spice Island’ – were limited. Peters typically trained on a grass field without a track and he only had access to two or three javelins.

“Coach used to joke that regularly retrieving the javelins was good fitness training,” he adds with a laugh.

And it was Peters’ good fortune that coach happened to be the highly respected Paul Phillip, the man who also guided Grenadian decathletes Lindon Victor and Kurt Felix to javelin PBs in excess of 70 metres.

“Paul has been a big influence on my career and he still has a big influence in my life,” says Peters. “He is more than just a coach; he is also a father figure. We still have a really close relationship and are in daily contact.”

His first big moment on the international stage came when finishing ninth with 67.98m in the final of the 2013 IAAF World U18 Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine. It was a promising debut performance on the global scene and more importantly it gave the Grenadian exposure to the world’s best for the first time.

“It was first time I was up against the Finns,” recalls Peters of the nation regarded as the world’s pre-eminent javelin force. “I didn’t beat them, as they finished fourth and fifth that day, but the experience was pretty useful.”

He continued to make a steady improvement in 2014 and 2015, before his career was elevated to a higher plane under Phillip’s wily guidance in 2016.

The pair had targeted the twin goals of the Carifta Games and World U20 Championships as the principle targets for the year and Peters successfully delivered.

Competing in front of his home fans at the Carifta Games, he set a national senior record of 78.28m to strike gold. Then, at the World U20 Championships, he extended the mark by a further 1.37m to take the bronze.

“It was an enjoyable moment (to earn bronze) but I was also a little disappointed,” he explains. “I remember throwing 79m but then a South African (Johannes Grobler) guy added six metres to his best and took silver with 80m.”

Attracted to the US collegiate system by their extensive medical support and competitive opportunities in January 2017, he started life at Mississippi State University, where he came under the coaching wing of April Thomas.

Thomas had first watched Peters compete at the 2015 Pan-American Junior Championships in Edmonton, where he won silver, and she was hugely impressed.

“He was awesome,” she recalls. “Watching him throw, he had a lot of pop and clearly lots of ability. I said to myself, ‘I’d love one day coach this kid’.”

Redshirting his first summer, he nonetheless made more gains in 2017. Still aged just 19, he set three national records including a best of 84.81m and finished 20th in the qualifying round on his World Championships debut in London.

Under Thomas’ official coaching from August 2017 – although he is also co-coached by Phillip – Peters continues to thrive. The 2018 season delivered a Commonwealth Games bronze medal with 82.20m and a first NCAA crown with 82.82m.

Once again he demonstrated an unerringly ability to produce his best when it counted.

“A lot of the preparation is done by my coaches April and Paul (Phillip),” he explains. “They decide the best road and options for me as an athlete. They focus on which meets are important and plan very seriously around those meets.”

Juggling six days’ training a week with his school commitments, the business administration major made a number of technical advances during the winter months which have contributed to his best season to date.

In March he hurled the spear out to a national record of 86.07m – a performance which he felt he could improve upon by at least two metres.

At the NCAA Championships in Austin he unleashed an 86.62m effort for gold to lead home a Mississippi State clean sweep of the podium before going on to climb to the top of the podium at the Pan American Games with a national record of 87.31m in Lima, where he claimed a memorable scalp.

“It was my first time beating Keshorn Walcott (who picked up silver with 83.55m), which was an honour and one of my long-term goals.”

Peters, who cites his arm as his great strength, now moves on to the World Championships in Doha confident he can still be at his best after starting his season back in March.

His coaches have organised his training schedule to reach a second peak for the year at the World Championships, where he has realistic expectations.

“At my first World Championships I did not make the final, so for me to firstly make the final in Doha is most important,” he explains. “Once I make that final, then anything is possible.”

In the longer term the Grenadian boasts some big ambitions.

“What I love about the javelin is the uncertainty of how far it can really go,” he says. “The world record is 98m but I still think a javelin with the current specifications could go further. This drives me to work even harder, to see if one day I could throw over 100m.

It is a possibility his coach has not dismissed.

“Watching the way he throws and knowing Anderson is such a student of the sport, what we have seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg,” adds Thomas. “I definitely believe with his dedication he has the possibility to one day break the world record.”

Related items

  • UWI professor, US doctor suggest Briana didn&#039;t try to cheat UWI professor, US doctor suggest Briana didn't try to cheat

    Professor Wayne McLaughlin testified today before a Jamaica Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel that the amount of hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) found in Briana Williams’ sample was not consistent with someone who was taking a diuretic to conceal the use of more serious substances, SportsMax.TV sources said.

  • Shanieka Ricketts expected to mount gold-medal challenge in Doha Shanieka Ricketts expected to mount gold-medal challenge in Doha

    When it comes to the triple jump there were two women who stood head and shoulders over everybody, now there are three.

    Shanieka Ricketts has emerged this season as a serious medal contender in the triple jump and should be one of the three to take home silverware from Doha in Qatar.

    This season, Ricketts has taken her personal best from 14.61 seconds to 14.93 metres when she won the Diamond League trophy last month.

    But more than just having those one-off leaps, Ricketts has maintained a level of consistency she hasn’t in seasons past, landing in the sand at more than 14.5 metres with some regularity.

    That movement means Ricketts can challenge the relative dominance of Yulimar Rojas and the potential comeback of Caterine Ibarguen.

    In truth, Rojas stands on her own if she’s really feeling it.

    Only one woman, world record-holder Inessa Kravets, has ever triple jumped farther. Considering the company the 23-year-old Venezuelan is now keeping on the world all-time list, she'll be difficult to stop as she seeks to successfully defend her title and join Caterine Ibarguen, Yargelis Savigne and Tatyana Lebedeva as a two-time (and back-to-back) world champion.

    Rojas has won six of her eight outdoor competitions this year, sailing beyond 15 metres in half of them. Her most impressive performance came in her most recent outing when she bound to 15.41m in Andujar, Spain, on 6 September, the second farthest leap of all time. She went beyond 15 metres twice in that competition, shaking out the rust out with a 15.03m effort in the second round.

    Rojas has struggled with her consistency in the past, but has improved on that front as well this season, adding to the difficulty her competitors can expect in Doha.

    She has lost twice this season, once to Ibarguen, whom she succeeded as world champion in London two years ago, and to Jamaican champion Shanieka Ricketts at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich. Both have the capabilities to throw serious challenges at the Venezuelan.

    Ibarguen, the 2018 World Athlete of the Year, has competed sparingly, choosing to divide her attentions between the long and triple jumps, competing four times in each. She reached 14.79m in Oslo and a season's best of 14.89m in Lausanne to secure a pair of Diamond League circuit victories, but she hasn't contested the triple jump since 11 July when she finished a distant sixth in the port-side competition in Monaco, reaching just 14.33m. But considering her war chest of medals, we can expect she'll arrive in Doha ready.

    After the season's big three, others will have to spring a fairly big surprise to figure in the medal hunt.

    Leading that charge is rising Cuban star Liadagmis Povea who improved her lifetime best to 14.77m to finish third in Lausanne. She also finished second in Monaco with 14.71m and third at the Pan-American Games and the Diamond League final.

    US champion Keturah Orji improved her career best to 14.72m to finish third in Paris but more recently was a distant fourth in Zurich.

    Spain's world indoor bronze medallist Ana Peleteiro leads the European charge. But the 23-year-old will need to do considerably better than her 14.59m season's best to challenge for the podium. Likewise for Jamaican Kimberly Williams, the world indoor silver medallist and finalist at this championships in 2013, 2015 and 2017, who has reached 14.56m this season.

  • Thomas-Dodd will have to overcome flawless Lijiao for World title Thomas-Dodd will have to overcome flawless Lijiao for World title

    Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd is one of the three best shot putters in the world but this season she has struggled for consistency.

    The same cannot be said of the two women who are likely to battle for the number-one spot in Doha, Qatar this weekend.

    Gong Lijiao of China has been on top of almost every podium this season, only failing once, when United States star, Chase Ealy usurped her on debut in the 2019 Diamond League.

    That blip meant Gong won 12 of her 13 competitions in 2019, producing the four best throws this year, capped by her 20.31m effort to win another IAAF Diamond League title, her third straight, in Zurich last month.

    With a gap of more than 60 centimetres on her nearest competitor, Gong will start as one of the heaviest favourites at the IAAF World Championships of Athletics. A medal of any kind will be her sixth at the World Championships, a record for the event.

    Thomas-Dodd, on the other hand, despite throwing 19.48 metres in April, a national record, before erasing the mark in August with 19.55, cannot say she has been in the best form heading into the championships.

    Ealy’s statistics puts her ahead of Dodd, the World Indoor silver medallist, after she blasted onto the scene in April this year, throwing 19.67 metres and going on to show it was no fluke with nine of her next 12 competitive marks going over the 19-metre mark. Her best this season and over the course of her career, came in Zurich during the Diamond League final, which suggests she’s peaking at the right time. She threw 19.68 metres for second at the Diamond League final.

    Behind that trio, the picture is less clear. Five other women have thrown beyond 19 metres outdoors this season, Maggie Ewen, another US thrower on the rise, the most recent. The 25-year-old produced the best throw of her career, 19.48m, to win the US-Europe match on 10 September. But that was the only 19-metre-plus effort of the season for the multi-talented thrower who won NCAA titles in the shot put, discus and hammer during her collegiate career.

    Christina Schwanitz, the 2015 world champion, is still showing solid form, and can't be discounted in the chase for podium spots. The 33-year-old German has reached 19.37m this season.

    Brittany Crew (19.28m) of Canada, Aliona Dubitskaya (19.21m) and Sweden's Fanny Roos (19.06m) have also breached 19 metres this season but will have to produce breakout performances to be a factor.

    Others to watch include Hungary's world indoor champion Anita Marton, European champion Paulina Guba of Poland, and Olympic champion Michelle Carter of the US.

